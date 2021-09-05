Is it? Is Kate Middleton still expecting twins? One magazine reported that Middleton was blessed last year with twins “double baby joy.” We’re checking back in on the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton Retires from Royal Duties

One magazine reported that Kate Middleton had shared the exciting news with Prince William nine months ago. According to a source, the outlet received information that Kate Middleton and Prince William had shared some exciting news. “trying… [without] having any luck,” Prince William and Middleton “announced to the family that they’re having twins.”It is not easy to carry one baby, let alone two. Middleton had planned to have two babies. “take a step back from her royal duties for the remainder of her pregnancy.”

The insider explained that Middleton had been a secret client. “takes motherhood very seriously.”While raising two additional children “would be daunting for anyone,” The source insisted that the Cambridges “don’t buckle under pressure and they’re always up for a challenge.”The insider also mentioned that the “baby news is perfect timing” since it came on the cusp of the couple’s ten-year wedding anniversary.

Kate Middleton to Give Birth in 2021

This report was published nine months ago. Where are the Cambridge twins? The truth is Middleton wasn’t pregnant then, and it’s unlikely that she’s pregnant now. Despite the magazine’s detailed story, it didn’t provide a shred of evidence for its claims. Middleton didn’t give birth, and she certainly didn’t step back from her royal duties. William and she even went on a year, a royal tour of Scotland.

But even more shameful than lying about Middleton’s pregnancy was how the tabloid used the news of Meghan Markle’s recent miscarriage. Shortly before the publication of this article, Markle made it clear that she was pregnant. She tragically had a miscarriage., but the magazine used Markle’s vulnerability against her. In the piece, Markle and Middleton were pitted against each other, making it seem like Middleton was rubbing her pregnancy in Markle’s face. It’s obvious the magazine just wanted to unleash another attack on Markle and had no problem lying in order to do so.

The Tabloid On Kate Middleton

It’s obvious In Touch can’t get its stories straight when it comes to Middleton. The tabloid attempted to claim that Middleton was breaking lockdown laws in order to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth. Earlier this year the outlet reported Middleton was worried sick about Prince William’s drinking. Then the tabloid claimed people were fearing for the duchess’s health after she suffered a massive weight loss. Obviously, the tabloid isn’t in touch with the Duchess of Cambridge at all.