Mystic Meg’s daily star signs guide for May 21, 2023.

♈ ARIES

Between March 21 and April 20

The chart sunshine will help you to see where you need to go with your words, and how to do it.

The silence in a relationship or family can be broken by this.

When you demonstrate your commitment, it can help to break down barriers at work.

Romance thrives on simple kindness.

♉ TAUUS

The 21st of April to the 21st of May

Cash decisions that have weighed you down grow lighter as the sun shifts signs – your approach to money can be the key to success.

Listen to yourself, and accept advice.

Single? When you speak to someone special for the third time, your heart will respond.

Couples share a sixth sense of love for each other.

♊ GEMINI

From May 22 through June 21,

It’s your moment to shine with all the strength and warmth that the sun brings.

If you’re in love, get plans into productive shape and a decision made by the weekend.

If you’re single, a profile picture with a tropical background can be your passion pointer.

Celebrating what you do together at home.

♋ CANCER

The 22nd of June to the 22nd of July

You are not prepared to conform with other people’s expectations. The sun is now in your secret sector and Mars has settled into your value chart.

Do not rush to speak.

You could spread positive feelings through this.

Single? Direct communication is more effective than subtle messages.

♌ LEO

From July 23 through August 23,

Your friendship sector is lit up by the sun and moon, giving you options to start off your week.

Follow up on a bond that’s been quiet lately, as there can be secrets to share.

Talk to all the people you meet. They may be your soulmate.

Your true, dramatic self is highlighted by Mars – and the world will love it!

♍ VIRGO

From August 24th to September 22nd

As the sun rises to the highest point of your chart, nothing can dampen your enthusiasm.

Time to dig out old ambitions and give them an up-to-date twist but let go of plans you know have run their course – your instincts will tell you.

Jupiter’s influence on your travel zone is buzzing, and can guide you to winning tickets.

♎ LIBRA

Between September 23 and October 23

The chart shows you where you’re going and the people you will be with.

It can surprise everyone, including yourself.

If you’ve been playing it safe at work, the sun makes you bold – but don’t lose sight of who you are.

Even casual mates may become passionate lovers over night.

♏ SCORPIO

From October 24th to November 22nd

Instead of staying on the outside of life and love, dive in and testing your, and other people’s, feelings – your future will turn from monochrome to brilliant colour.

Even if you don’t get 100% support, your decisions are the best ones.

It is possible to reverse the journey.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

From November 23 through December 21,

Anyone you long to be close with could take a prominent place in your life.

Pace yourself and don’t let anything grow too fast.

Love brings out your fun side. And when couples laugh together, a whole new level of intimacy is achieved.

If you’re single, a comedy show brings “H” passion as the punchline.

♑ CAPRICORN

From December 22 through January 20,

It’s time to get back into the sunshine.

This can be anything from getting work dreams into words, to asking for tips from someone whose job you’ve always admired.

Venus is the planet of love and Mars, passion.

Both can be provided by someone in your immediate circle.

♒ AQUARIUS

From January 21 through February 18,

You don’t see yourself as creative, but this week’s chart can prove you wrong.

The moon can change your career by sensing the needs of others and providing them in an attractive package. Meanwhile, the sun will help you to see clearly and eliminate all doubts.

A home you’ll adore can appear on your radar.

♓ PISCES

From February 19th to March 20th

Mars’s influence on your zones of work and health is the theme for your chart.

Start to think yourself fitter and more successful – your mindset has been holding you back.

Your ideas and feelings are as valuable as anyone else’s, and can lead towards an exciting world.

Create the world.

