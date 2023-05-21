People are just realizing hidden Android button gives you huge free perk – it’s too useful to ignore

With a clever Android trick, you can lock down photos you don’t want anyone to see.

It’s a clever way to stop snoopers in their tracks – or to avoid an embarrassing mistake.

1 Google Photos allows you to move photos into a locked folder Credit: Google

You can find many reasons why you should keep Android pictures hidden.

Perhaps you have an image of a present idea, weight-loss selfie or other private photos.

Unfortunately, anyone can see the photos you take on your smartphone. Perhaps you have children or an unscrupulous snooper in close proximity, or you may be showing a photo to someone who repeatedly swipes.

Google Photos offers a feature that allows you to hide photos from view.

Google explains that you can store sensitive images and videos in Google Photos to a protected folder.

“Items in Locked Folder won’t appear in the Photos grid, memories, search or albums.

“And won’t be available to other apps on your device that have access to your photos and videos.”

How to lock a folder in Google Photos

Google Photos makes it easy to upload photos into a locked folder.

You’ll first need to create the Locked Folder. This will enable you to access it in the future.

Google Photos is now available.

Now go to Library > Utilities > locked Folder and tap Set Up Locked folder.

You can then follow the instructions on screen to configure it.

After that, you’ll be able to easily upload photos and videos in the Locked Folder.

Just select the photos and videos you want to hide, then tap More > More To Locked Folder > Move.

You can save pictures directly from your Pixel camera to the Lock Folder.

Only if your device is a Pixel 3 or higher.

In the top-right of the camera app, tap Photo Gallery > Locked Folder.

It will then automatically save the picture to the Locked Folder.

You can use the Pixel 7 Pro to take a photo by pressing the shutter button and the circle that shows your previous picture.

Tap Locked File in the popup.