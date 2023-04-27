Mystic Meg’s daily star signs guide for April 27, 2023.

OUR much-loved astrologer Meg sadly died last month but her column will be kept alive by her friend and protégé Maggie Innes.

Read on to see what’s written in the stars for you today.

♈ ARIES

Between March 21 and April 20

Creative differences at home and at work – or perhaps between members of a friendship team – can flick the switch that gets a plan really moving.

Don’t be shy about expressing your disagreement with an opinion or a schedule.

If you are in love or would like to be, this is a day of “S” romantic surprises.

The daily horoscope on Thursday

♉ TAURUS

The 21st of April to the 21st of May

Venus and Mars can help you to be both loyal and passionate in your love.

This is a great day for meeting new people, even if your fancy is not on.

You can let your heart guide you in finding the right person for you.

Pluto encourages you to focus on what is happening right now, rather than looking ahead.

♊ GEMINI

From May 22 through June 21,

Even though you are one of the most gifted speakers in your zodiac sign, there is still room for improvement.

It’s important to note that the moon and Venus can add depth and understanding to what you are saying. Only special people will be able pick this up.

You can see the positive side of recent events instead of criticising them.

♋ CANCER

From June 22 through July 22,

A friendship is strengthened by your own inner sense of right.

Also, you can see which people will not be able to get on your page no matter how much they try.

What next step do you have to make?

You can use your Mars heater to shield someone who is younger or weaker at work.

♌ LEO

From July 23 through August 23,

Even though you enjoy a simpler life, you will still not hesitate to act if necessary. This can happen today.

Stop the discussion and re-start it at home.

Stop letting your partner assume what you are looking for.

♍ VIRGO

From August 24th to September 22nd

When you sense a talent for music or the arts bubbling inside of you. It could be the perfect time to let it out.

You should choose your confidants carefully, at least in the beginning. For talent to grow properly, it needs time and space.

Setting goals and sticking to them are your prime passion skills.

♎ LIBRA

Between September 23 and October 23,

Pluto might cause surface ripples to a relationship that has been in place for a while, but down deep the emotional waters remain calm.

Trust yourself that you will respond appropriately and at the appropriate time.

List all the things you love about potential dates if you’re single. Then you can use this as a starting point to create something unique.

♏ SCORPIO

From October 24th to November 22nd

Your co-operation area is in great shape, so you may be able to find new people with whom to create a new group.

You can get a lot of enjoyment out of seeing where it takes you.

You can start a game of love when you are intrigued by an accent and wish to learn more.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

The dates between November 23 and December 21

As the Moon and Venus come into harmony, you can examine everything that is important to you.

This is why you should not remove ideas and items just to clear up space or because someone told you to.

You need time to make a decision about what and who stays or goes. If you follow this advice, there is no need to look back.

♑ CAPRICORN

From December 22 through January 20,

Your ability to see life through other people’s eyes – and write or speak about this – is ready to be turned into some kind of product.

This can include a film, book or a CV with a completely different work focus.

It is possible to revamp your love relationship into something more intimate and peaceful.

It is possible to revamp your love relationship into something more intimate and peaceful.

♒ AQUARIUS

From January 21 through February 18,

People who were once close are now growing apart.

This is a very natural and circular process.

If you don’t resist, your feelings will return back to their original place.

Venus brings a touch of romance to any relationship.

♓ PISCES

From February 19th to March 20th

You have a strong work ethic that is unshakeable, but today you need to pay attention to another area of your life.

Try to do this if your schedule needs to be adjusted, even a bit.

You can start the conversation if you are looking to restart your love life by doing a simple task with each other.

