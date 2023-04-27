Civil servants have labelled Health Secretary Steve Barclay ‘unpleasant and difficult’ following the Raab bullying controversy

Civil servants have questioned the conduct of Steve Barclay, Secretary for Health.

Colleagues at the Department of Health say Barclay is “generally a bit unpleasant”, adding that he’s “very difficult”.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay is the latest top minister to have his conduct called into question by civil servants.

Civil servants have questioned the conduct of Health Secretary Steve Barclay, the latest high-ranking minister.Credit: Getty

Last week Dominic Raab quit after accusations he’d bullied staff — and he predicted more ministers will face bullying probes.

Sources close to the Health Secretary said that they were “disappointed” by the statement. This is a man with high expectations and who has impeccably set standards. But he runs a government department.

The guy wrote handwritten notes of thanks to the people for their hard work.

“It’s clear this complaints process needs updating to stop those with the loudest noises from grumbling anonymously.”

One ally of Mr Barclay said: “The allegations are totally untrue. No complaint has been made.”

