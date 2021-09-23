Mystery Forgotten Ghost Town Underwater 64 years ago Reappears in Drought!

Drone test pilot Devon Dewey shared incredible snaps on Twitter following a serious drought which revealed the foundations of the forgotten town of Rockport in Utah, US

A forgotten ‘ghost town’ that was submerged underwater after a dam was built has risen from its watery grave 64 years later.

Five years after the White House approved the construction of Wanship Dam, Rockport, Utah, US, vanished completely.

At the time, a total of 27 families still lived in the once-thriving little town, located in a narrow part of Weber Valley at the mouth of Three Mile Canyon, reports the Daily Star.

The government purchased the entire valley to build the dam. However, residents continued to protest the development.

Devon Dewey, a drone pilot who was attempting to test the technology, shared amazing photos on Twitter last week. The images were taken after a severe drought that revealed the foundations for the old town.

He told KSL News: “It was really interesting to be standing at an overlook for the reservoir and to see faint traces of foundations of old homes and a road all below where the water would normally be.

“The whole area is pretty flat and uniform, so even though the foundations are old and mostly gone, you can still see them clearly if you know where to look.

“Using a drone to get a higher perspective helped to see where structures once stood over 70 years ago.”

The town was first settled in 1860.

Some of the buildings were demolished after the government bought the land almost 100 years later.

They were moved from Pioneer Village to Lagoon Amusement Park Farmington.

Following this year’s drought, only small boats and personal watercraft are allowed to launch, although officials have advised people to do so “at your own risk”.

Even though water levels have declined, the ground may be muddy from years of being underwater, so officials have advised people to be cautious and use drones if they want to see the remnants of the ‘ghost town’.