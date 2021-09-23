Wait, What ? Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Hairstyle Cost That Much?

It’s apparent Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look was iconic because people are still talking about it over a week later. However, now, it’s been revealed how much Kim’s hair cost for that look. This is quite shocking.

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala hair

Kim’s entire Met Gala look was pretty intense. She was completely black from head to toe. Her face was covered entirely in black, and her hair had a long black tail. One thing that people often overlook is her floor-length hair.

Well, Kim certainly didn’t overlook that part. According to Page Six, Kim’s long ponytail cost $10,000.

It was certainly expensive. It was only 75 inches long. That’s a lot of hair! Even though it was costly, it seemed to have given her the desired effect. The look is still talked about by many, and people continue to ask what it means.

What else is she up to?

Kim’s Met Gala look is still the most talked about, but she has moved on. SKIMS, the brand she has been promoting, is a new line by the star. She teamed up with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Megan Fox to create some steamy ads.

The duo posted all over their Instagram today, showing off their SKIMS. But they displayed more than just their outfits. They wore almost nothing in many of the photos.

Megan and Kourtney look completely naked in one photo. They are only covering what is necessary on Instagram. They are snuggling in the photo while promoting Kim’s SKIMS line.

Of course, they’ve broken the internet with their photos. Kim Kardashian has once again made headlines, and she will likely be the talk of the town for several weeks. This shoot looks different than any she has done before. It will be interesting for KKW Beauty to see if the branding is carried over as she rebrands.

#KourtneyKardashian #MeganFox pic.twitter.com/EjZZQaGEYb

— TV Shows Ace (@TVShowsAce) September 22, 2021

Perhaps this could be a post-Kanye West era for Kim Kardashian? Only time will tell what she does next, but it’s sure to be unique and over the top!

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's hair? Is it too expensive?