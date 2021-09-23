Survivor Season 41 Has Anyone Ever Died on The Dangerous Show?

Hundreds of contestants have played Survivor since the series began to air, and some have died since their appearances on the show. From Season 1, Survivor: Borneo, B.B. Anderson, who was 64 at the time of filming, passed away in 2013. Rudy, who came in third on Borneo also passed away recently. He was such an iconic player, who played the game at 72 years old, that Jeff tweeted about the loss.

The Survivor family has lost a legend. Rudy Boesch passed at the age of 91.

He played in the first season of Survivor at the age of 72. He is one is the most iconic and adored players of all time.

And he served our country as a 45-year Navy SEAL.

Rudy is a true American hero. pic.twitter.com/IJxELbcthH

— Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) November 3, 2019