Mysterious Instagram fail is RUINING your Stories after iPhone iOS 15 update

APPLE’S iOS 15 update has accidentally given the iPhone ringer switch new powers, according to confused Instagram users.

People have reported that their Instagram Stories sound doesn’t play after they downloaded the iOS 15 update. This is because their ringer switch has been set to silent mode.

1 Instagram users think they’ve spotted an issue with the iOS 15 update Image Credits: Alamy

Putting your iPhone on silent mode isn’t supposed to mute the rest of the sounds on your iPhone.

It is supposed to be used to silence messages notifications and incoming phone calls.

It shouldn’t affect the audio that you hear in apps.

One confused iPhone user wrote on Reddit: “I’ve always been able to listen to audio (on Instagram, and Youtube) when my phone is on mute, just by pressing the volume button, the audio would come up just fine.

“But, after updating to iOS 15 I must unmute the phone to be able to listen to audio on Instagram Stories, Reels and Videos posts and Youtube. Are you having the same problem?

“It’s not an instagram problem because when I use someone else’s phone (who is still on ios14), the audio comes up just fine when the phone is on mute.”

Several people responded to the Reddit post saying they were having the same issue.

One said: “Same issue, driving me nuts.”

Another said: “I’m having this issue with all videos in silent mode, regardless of the app.”

Facebook, which owns Instagram, hasn’t confirmed if the issue is related to iOS 15 but it has acknowledged the problem.

According to The Verge, Facebook said: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble hearing their audio in Instagram Stories.

“We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.”

Apple was also contacted for comment.

