Ferries in Alaska Rail in Oregon. States are focusing on infrastructure funds.

WASHINGTON — In the Pacific Northwest, the aging Interstate 5 bridge, a main artery between Oregon and Washington, is at risk of collapsing in a major earthquake. Across Appalachia, abandoned coal mines leaking toxic pollutants are a threat to public health. Louisiana, along the Gulf Coast is forced to look at novel evacuation routes to alleviate traffic congestion on inland highways that are often blocked by hurricanes.

These and other challenges have been brought into focus by state leaders and transit officials, as the House prepares to approve a $1 trillion infrastructure package that is uncertain in the future.

Since years, officials have had the difficult task of balancing a massive backlog in repairs and upgrades to roads, bridges, and highways with more ambitious, long-term projects. But an infusion of nearly $600 billion in new federal aid could change that calculus as states are freed to consider more ambitious ideas that align with President Biden’s vision for a generational overhaul of the country’s aging public works system.

Still, even as lawmakers in both parties agree that such money is gravely overdue, the measure’s fate is in limbo as the liberal and moderate flanks of the Democratic Party have clashed over whether to pass the bill before a $3.5 trillion spending plan. House Republican leaders also called on their members to reject the package.