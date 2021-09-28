‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus.

Based on the YA series of the same title by Trenton Lee Stewart and featuring four gifted orphans who get recruited by Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale). The show also stars Hale as Kristen Schaal and MaameYaa Borafo.

Season 2 of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil the nefarious “Emergency” created by Benedict’s twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain (also played and acted by Hale). They now have to embark on a dangerous journey that will require them to use their intellects, empathy, and wits to stop Curtain.

“This show has been an absolute thrill to work on and I’m so thankful to the fans and Disney for the opportunity to keep telling this incredible story,” Hale.

