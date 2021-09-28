‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society seems have settled in nicely at Disney+ as the streaming service renews the Tony Hale-starring series for Season 2. Production on the second season will start in 2022.

Based on the best-selling YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 will pick up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict (Hale) and his cohorts to foil the nefarious “Emergency” created by Benedict’s twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. They must now embark on a dangerous journey, relying on their wits, intellect and empathy to stop Curtain. He shifts to a global strategy that has global implications.

In addition to Hale, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay are writer/creator/executive producers of the series with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin serving as executive producers and showrunners. Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood and Deepak Nayar are additional executive producers. The Mysterious Benedict Society is produced by 20th Television in association with Halcyon Studios a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our journey into Trenton Lee Stewart’s witty, warm and wonderful world in a second season of ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society.’ This has already been such a special experience, thanks to our remarkable cast and collaborators. The belief that 20th Television and Disney+ have shown in our show and their commitment to its values of kindness, empathy and the celebration of different ways of being make this all very much a joy,” Swimmer, Manfredi Hay and Slavkin Slavkin