Mysterious ‘30’Billboards are appearing all over the globe as Adele fans speculate about a new album.

Across the globe, a number of mysterious signs have been spotted at different locations with the number “30” on them, causing music fans to speculate that Adele might be releasing her highly-anticipated album soon.

From Dubai, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, France, Italy, the US, and of course the UK, many iconic landmarks have been plastered with the notice,

While there has been no official confirmation as of yet from Adele herself, people couldn’t help but notice how the number keeps perfectly with her theme of previous album titles, named after age.

Although the singer is 33-years-old, she separated from her ex-husband Simon Konecki during her thirtieth year – a coincidence perhaps?

Twitter users have been adding up all the places where the mysterious sign was displayed.

Meanwhile, some have seen the funny side to the singer’s rumoured come back – and some have even edited the sign to appear in random locations such as the Moon (now THAT would be some marketing strategy).

One person joked about the fact that the posters may not have anything to do Adele.

Fans are praising her team for getting the message out.

Many Adele fans are excited to hear new Adele music. This is her first studio album since 25, which was released in 2015.

Last year we last saw Adele on TV, but not because she was singing, but as a guest presenter on Saturday Night Live. She confronted rumours regarding new music.

“I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that. And there’s a couple of reasons,”She said.

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both… I’d rather just put on some wigs… have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

She recently became Instagram’s official partner with Rich Paul.