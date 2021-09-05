My Seanna has been named as Interim Captain

In the trailer for Below Deck, we learn that Captain Lee Rosbach won’t be arriving at the boat due to an unspecified circumstance but we also learn that he’s likely to return later in the season.

For the time being though, the crew will have to adapt to the new captain, Sean Meagher, who is clearly the perfect choice for replacing Captain Rosbach, since he is the actual real-world captain of the My Seanna when it’s not being filmed with Rosbach at the helm.

Below Deck – Who Is Captain Sean Meagher?

Starcasm reports that Sean Meagher was born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and started sailing at age eight.

At the tender age of 18, he was already the youngest captain for the ferry company Hyline Cruises.

He has travelled the globe in his long sailing career, passing through the icefields of the Northwest Passage, and even the North Pole.

Meagher has travelled to all four corners of the Earth and through photography, has documented his adventures through images.

Below Deck – Sean Meagher Fights For Clean Oceans

Many of his images show the enormous amount of plastic waste floating around the oceans. Much of it can be found in faraway regions.

He works for a non-profit organization called, The Ocean Voyages Institute, founded in 1979 by a group of international sailors, educators, and conservationists whose mission is teaching maritime arts and sciences and preserving the world’s oceans.

Below Deck – My Seanna Has New Owner, New Name

My Seanna, a superyacht, was a Below Deck member for all six seasons. It now has a new owner, as well as a new title.

Captain Sean Meagher is also a broker and sold My Seanna recently. Although it is not known how much it sold for, Boat International reported that it was valued at $21,900,000.

Since the sale, My Seanna underwent a complete makeover. Now, the 6-cabin yacht goes by the nickname Starship.

In May of this year, Sean shared an Instagram post where he shared an image of the newly revamped Starship, captioning it, “The iconic MY Seanna is available for showings in Fort Lauderdale.

In 2020, she was the subject of a massive $5,000,000.00 refit at LMC.

New Paint

Rebuild engine and generator

Bottom Paint

All Through hull fittings rebuilt or replaced

New exterior cushions

The latest Interior Furniture

New Jet Skis

New tender.

A new season of Below Deck, with be hitting the small screen on October 25, 2021, and you’ll be able to catch it on Bravo 9/8 Central.