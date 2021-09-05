Tottenham Hotspur Cameron Carter Vickers shares Joe Hart’s thoughts about Celtic!

Cameron Carter-Vickers, a Celtic central defender owned by Tottenham Hotspur, has shared his chat with Joe Hart prior to his move to Celtic Park. The Scottish Sun.

Carter-Vickers joined Celtic, Scottish Premiership club, on loan from Tottenham Premier League side Tottenham at the summer transfer deadline.

The Hoops are The option to make the loan agreement permanent.

Hart, a former goalkeeper for Manchester City, moved to Celtic earlier this summer from Spurs.

Carter-Vickers, the USA international central defender, has revealed the conversation he had about Celtic with Hart.

The Scottish Sun quotes Carter-Vickers as saying: “I spoke to Joe Hart before I came up and he said the atmosphere’s unbelievable.

“He said it’s one of the best atmospheres he’s ever seen, so I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Celtic makes an impact

Carter-Vickers has been on loan to a variety of clubs over the years. So it was not surprising that Tottenham sent him out again on loan.

The 23-year-old is a skilled and competent defender who has excelled in English football’s lower leagues.

However, the Scottish Premiership does not compete with the Premier League or the Championship in England.

But, it’s very difficult to play in the top flight of Scottish soccer.

Carter-Vickers will need to get on the ground at Celtic, who aim to reclaim their Scottish Premiership title from Rangers.