Kimberley didn’t mesh with Sophie Winders And Here’s why!

The end of Season 3 Are You Looking for Sister Wife? fans learn that the Winders won’t be pursuing things further with their potential sister-wife, Kimberley. Colton seemed uncomfortable throughout the entire process. Continue reading to learn more about Kimberley Winders and their true story.

Looking for a Sister Wife star Sophie Winder shares her thoughts on ex-potential sister-wife Kimberley

Television Shows AceWe previously reported what Sophie had to share about the possibility of a new sister-wife. Sophie explains that she didn’t feel like Kimberley was supposed to be a part of their family. “And at the end of the day, we just didn’t have that feeling of knowing that she was supposed to be a part of our family,” Sophie.

How does Colton feel about Kimberley? Interview with Linda Antwi: The Melanated Way, Colton agrees Kimberley wasn’t a good fit for their family. However, that’s doesn’t mean that the Winders don’t like her. They’d just rather be friends with her.

It is evident that Colton and his wives care about Kimberley. Are You Looking for Sister Wife? Fans may recall that many people gave the sister-wife a lot for being so casually dressed. It seems like people were focused on Kimberley wearing a baseball cap to meet with the Winders. The Winder patriarch uses social media to defend Kimberley.

What actually happened?

The bottom line was that there were many differences in the Winders and Kimberley. “I think she’s an absolutely beautiful woman with a wonderful spirit… There were just a lot of differences.”Colton stated that they had differing views about life, religion and family. Other media reports indicate that it was a mutual decision made by Kimberley and the Winders.

Just because things didn’t work out with Kimberley and the Winders, doesn’t mean that the Looking for a Sister WifeFamily stopped searching for potential third wives. The family believes that potential sister wives are reaching to them.

What are your thoughts on the situation between Kimberley Winders and Kimberley? Are you sure that the Winders will find a third spouse?