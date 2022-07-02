My neighbor from hell terrorized us for YEARS and tore up ‘no trespassing’ signs – now she has to pay us £200,000

A NEIGHBOUR from hell who spent years terrorising families in her block has been ordered to pay £200,000.

Vicki New was caught previously tearing up a “no trespassing”Twin Creeks Drive, Indianapolis – Signing and Threatening her Neighbors

3 New was caught on camera attacking her neighbors with a sign indicating that she is trespassing Credit: WRTV Indianapolis

3 After removing them from their yard, she cut them in half and threw them at them Credit: WRTV Indianapolis

3 New was also accused by calling her neighbours racist slurs Credit: WRTV Indianapolis

After she was accused of stealing in 2020, a federal judge has ordered her to make payment. “engaged in a pattern and practice of harassing, taunting and threatening”People are classified based upon their race and nationality WRTV reports.

Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana filed the lawsuit along with New’s former neighbor Donata Banks.

Banks is alleged to have harassed her and used racial slurs towards children at the bus stop. Then she escalated to death threats, calling the police on her neighbors without a valid reason.

New was initially charged with criminal mischief, battery, and criminal trespass after a criminal investigation.

According to the decision Banks will receive £123,000 in punitive and compensatory damages.

The FHCCI will receive about £41,000 total in punitive and compensatory damages and attorney fees.

Kirkpatrick Management Company and the homeowners association are named as defendants in this lawsuit.

As part of a separate settlement, they agreed to pay £216,000 in damages, attorney fees and costs.

Twin Creeks Homeowners Association stated previously that it had received complaints about harassment from more then 20 residents. New also claimed she called several of her neighbors racial slurs.

In 2018, she was captured on camera attacking her neighbor with a weapon. “no trespassing”Sign and was charged with battery violation and trespassing

The couple were attacked by the woman, who was held in Marion County Jail up to the format charges were brought.

In an eerie video, she was seen pulling the sign from her neighbor’s backyard and throwing it at them.

Then, she calls them racial slurs.

Luvia Roman and Miguel Rios claimed that New was a constant problem at the time. Luvia Roman described their relationship as being close to New and their marriage as an “amazing” experience. “living nightmare”.

“She keeps telling us she’s going to kill us, and we’re not sure when that night’s going to come,”Miguel said that at the time.

New denied the accusations, and her attorney released a statement to RTV6 in which she stated: “We believe this to be a property line dispute which was unfortunately overblown and my client is committed to resolving all issues with deference to everyone involved.”

According to WishTVThe community demanded that the school bus stop be removed from New’s house.