My little girl stole the lollipop of her brother.

SIBLINGS are always looking for what the other has.

One little girl got a bad burn from stealing sweets from her brother.

Tiny Hearts Education: Instagram pageOne mother shared her story to warn other parents about the dangers posed by sour sweets.

She explained that her daughter had gotten into my son’s warhead lollies.

“They’re super sour and acidic. She came to me screaming, “My tongue is sore!”

She was shocked to discover that her tongue had been burned. We talked to a doctor for advice.

“She is fine, thank goodness, but I was so concerned when I saw what they had done.

“It was super scary”She said so.

First aid and CEO Organisation, Nikki Jurcutz said sour lollies are acidic and can cause terrible burns to little ones.

She claimed that the little girl had snuck one her big bro’s lollies, which left her with the horrible burn.

“Introduce after five-years-old and with caution”She said so.

The War Heads lollipop that the little girl ate was made by Impact Confections.

According to their website, “some candy” should only be eaten by children over four years of age due to the danger of choking.

They explained that the taste of their sweets is determined by each person.

“Some people’s mouths are more sensitive to acids in food (pineapple, citrus) as well as to sour candy.”

Ascorbic Acid (Ascorbic Acid), Citric Acid (4 Lactic Acid, 5 Lactic Acid) and Malic Acid are some of the acids found in the candy.

“Please be aware that all these ingredients are approved by the FDA (Food and Drinks Administration) for use in foods and are included at levels at or below regulatory limits”They replied:

However, the brand points out that some people might be more sensitive than others to the candy’s ingredients.

KNOW YOUR LIMIT

The voluntary warning is included on all packages, stating that the candy can cause irritation to sensitive tongues and mouths.

Although sour sweets are delicious, little ones have sensitive palates and it is important to not give them sweets.

Also, sweets contain lots of sugar. The NHS states that children between 11 and 18 years old are the most likely to consume sugar.

Children aged 4-6 years old should consume no more than 19g of sugar per day. That’s equivalent to five sugar cubes.

Children between 7 and 10 years old should not consume more than 24g of sugar per day. This is equivalent to six sugar cubes.

Adults shouldn’t consume more sugar than 30g per day. That’s the same amount as seven sugar cubes.

Sugars that are not added to food and beverages are free sugars.