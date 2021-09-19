Mum-of-four shares the baby sleeping tip she wishes she’d known sooner

MANY new mums would agree that the hardest part about being a mum to a newborm is the stop-start sleeping schedule.

A fourth-time mum has discovered a valuable tip and is glad she did.

2 Chrissy Horton shared the hack on her TikTok page Credit: Tik Tok

Mum-of-four Chrissy Horton shared the hack on her TikTok page admitting she’d only just discovered that babies have two types of sleep – active and quiet.

You don’t have to soothe your baby to sleep even if they seem restless.

“Please tell me I’m not the only parent who just discovered this about sleeping and newborns, “She said this in the video.

“I am on my fourth kid, MY FOURTH KID, and I just learned this about sleeping and it would have saved me so much if I’d known about it earlier.”

Chrissy got the tip from another account called Taking Cara Babies, who often shares baby advice for parents.

“She was talking about the difference between quite sleep and active sleep,” She explained each one, then demonstrated them.

Showing her baby sleeping peacefully and still, she explained that was “quiet sleeping” and what most parents would be happy seeing.

“This is active sleep,” She said this as her baby wriggles and moves about. “It’s something babies do fifty per cent of the time.”

She continued: “I would hear my babies do this and just assume that they were frustrated and wanted to be picked up, so I would pick them up, but in actuality I was waking them up.”

The mum-of-four said to “give it a few seconds” and they’ll settle themselves again.

Others parents were also grateful for the tip, as they said that their children would be fussy about them.

“You freaking kidding me,” One mother said. “I’m on my 7th (three weeks old) and I can’t sleep when he squirms like this.”

Another said: “I’m due in a few weeks and your tips have helped me prepare more than you know thank you.”

2 The mum explained the difference between active and quiet sleep Credit: Tik Tok