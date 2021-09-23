Mum mortified after teacher bans the book she bought for her son after HE points out it’s full of swear words

A MUM was left mortified after a teacher banned the book she bought for her son after he pointed out it was full of swear words.

According to the woman, her sons wanted a reading book so she had bought a copy of Love, Simon from Becky Albertalli at her local supermarket.

She wrote on Facebook: “Boys told me they needed a reading book for school, so I saw some while I was in Aldi last week.

“Threw them in trolley, thought nothing about it!”

Her 12-year-old son took the book to school and then came home and told her he wasn’t allowed to take the book in anymore as it was “full of swear words.”

The shocked mum added: “He said the teacher was going to write in my planner to tell you off mum.

“I’m mortified.

“MUM FAIL AT ITS FINEST!”

She said that her son with autism had drawn the swear words from the book and given them to the teacher.

She joked: “Think he wanted me to get in trouble instead of him.”

Many parents saw the funny side of the story, with one commenting: “hahaha this is brilliant.”

Another added: “I work in a secondary school, I couldn’t care less if a kid is reading a book with swearing if they’re enjoying the book!”

A third wrote: “If they are old enough for suicide and murder (Romeo and Juliet) racism (Huckleberry Finn) etc they are old enough for a bit swearing.”

