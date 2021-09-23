Mum who has spent £300k becoming real-life Barbie ‘threw a COMPUTER SCREEN at nurses in rampage of anger’

A REAL-life ‘Barbie’ threw a computer screen at nurses and chucked hot plates in a “rampage of anger” at a hospital, a court heard today.

Kerry Miles, who has spent £300,000 on surgery to transform herself into the plastic doll, took herself to hospital during the pandemic despite being told she should not be there.

7 Kerry Miles is facing trial after denying attacking nurses

But the 37-year-old allegedly flew into a rage when she was told her visit to an elderly relative last August was outside of her arranged hour slot.

Colchester Magistrates’ court heard that the blonde, 5ft 6ins tall, hurled folders and computer screens at a nurse. This left her with severe bruises.

She allegedly called her a “sl*t” as she screamed and shouted on the ward of Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford.

It was also reported that Miles threw hot plates around the ward when the nurse tried to negotiate with Miles about a better time and that did not violate social distancing guidelines.

Giving evidence, ward sister Isobelle Dobson told the court today: “Her eyes were very wide. She sat forward in her chair and she pointed her finger at me.”

Ms Dobson said she returned to desk to begin writing a report when Miles allegedly launched into a foul-mouthed tirade.

She added: “She called me a sl*t, she called me a sl*g, told me to f**k off and said I was rude etc – that she was not happy with me.

Kerry was furious and started throwing everything she could see, starting with pens and paper.

“Then she picked up a folder – it hit me to my right forearm. I suffered a large black bruise across the top of my arm.”

After she threw the first file, Miles picked up another folder and launched it.

Ms. Dobson cried as she said: “After the first folder, I put myself into a brace position. She grabbed a computer from me and threw it at my face. It was a desktop computer screen.

“Next thing I remember Kerry was still in a rampage of anger… there was screaming and shouting.

“I remember seeing Kerry going to the crash trolley with the de-fib and she tried picking up what she could to throw.”

HOSPITAL ‘ATTACK’

Ms Dobson claimed she was so upset by the alleged incident she accidentally dialled for a crash team, instead of security.

Angela Horler (a health assistant) also testified at the court that Miles punched her.

She also alleged Miles continued swearing and calling staff “whores” and “sl*gs”.

After leaving the ward Miles also drove her Range Rover Vogue towards security staff in the parking lot.

Chelmsford, Essex beauty therapist denies driving without due attention, three counts each of assault by beating an emergency worker, and criminal damage.

The Essex mom, who is a 32B-sized woman, was previously known to have spent 10 years transforming into Barbie the plastic doll. She had two nose jobs and two boob jobs that took her from a 32B-sized to a 28G.

Publicly, she spoke about botox, fillers in her cheeks and lips, make up, hair extensions and teeth whitening. She also talked about manicures, pedicures and designer clothes.

The surgeon told the mother-of-one that her obsession with plastic surgery was too much and banned her from getting any further work done.

7 Miles at a previous court appearance Credit: East News

7 Miles is accused of attacking the workers after being asked to leave the hospital Credit: Caters News Agency

7 The ‘real-life Barbie’ allegedly punched a nurse

7 Miles also swore at a nurse, it was said Credit: Instagram/uk.barbie

7 She spent a decade transforming herself into plastic doll Barbie Credit: Instagram/uk.barbie