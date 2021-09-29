Mum gets lunch box shamed by her daughter’s teacher but can you spot why?

A WOMAN has been left puzzled after a teacher shamed her for her child’s packed lunch.

Posting a variety of photos of the lunches she packs to a Facebook group, the mum said the teacher told her she needs to “simplify” the lunches she packs as other kids have become jealous.

3 A mother has been shamed by a teacher for her daughter’s lunch

3 They have asked that she simplifies the meals she packs Credit: Facebook

She explained in the group that she sends her daughter, who is in kindergarten, to school with leftovers, vegetables, fruit and yoghurt.

The mother said she has been struggling to come up with “simple” ideas that her daughter will enjoy while also keeping her teachers happy.

The mother is currently trying to find simple ideas for her daughter that won’t upset her teachers.

“I see some mamas sending lobster and seafood and very fancy, beautiful lunches. I think her teacher would just about have a heart attack if I did,” she said.

According to the mother, her lunches aren’t expensive and she often uses what she has at hand.

The comments were overwhelming with people expressing disagreement with the teacher and encouraging her to continue doing the same.

“All I see is healthy prepared meals. You’re not even cutting the fruits and veggies into special shapes lol. That teacher needs to calm down,” One person wrote.

“Those lunches look great and super kindergarten appropriate. Why should you feed your daughter less of what she likes just because other parents don’t pack good lunches,” Another person agreed.

Another group member suggested that the teacher should focus on this situation as an opportunity to teach.

“This looks like a teaching opportunity for the teacher. She can teach the kids how to react positively when they feel jealous of something another person has. This is definitely not your problem,” One mum stated.

A fourth person added: “Just because I make my daughter a ham sandwich doesn’t mean it’s made with any less love than this meal. But I would love if my daughter saw someone eating a lunch like this and asked me to make it.”

3 Other parents have encouraged the mum to keep doing what she’s doing Credit: Getty

