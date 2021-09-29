People will live up to 130 by 2100 as healthcare and living standards improve, study reveals

PEOPLE will live up to 130 as healthcare and living standards improve, a study has found.

The claim follows research into super-centenarians — people older than 105.

Researchers found that from age 108 onwards, the probability of surviving each extra year is 50/50 — the same as tossing a coin.

They concluded that people will reach 130 years old before 2100 if they have access to better healthcare, food, and living conditions.

Rolling Stone Keith Richards, 77-year-old Rolling Stone, appears younger than ever. This was even after cranial surgery following a tree falling in 2006.

The Canadian researchers, writing in the Royal Society Open Science journal, said: “There is strong evidence of an upper limit to the human life-span of around 130 years.

“This does not mean such ages will be reached sometime soon, as the probability equals that of seeing heads on 20 consecutive tosses of a coin.

“This event has a probability of less than one in a million and is highly unlikely to occur in the near future, though the increasing number of super- centenarians makes it possible that the maximum reported age at death will rise to 130 years during the present century.”

Jeanne Calment, a Frenchwoman who lived 122 years and 164 days, was the oldest person whose age could be confirmed.

Studies in the past have shown that the upper age limit is much lower.

Recent research has shown that it’s impossible to age past 123.

