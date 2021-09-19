Mum finally gets her first child support cheque after waiting TEN YEARS… and is stunned with its for a measly £9

A MUM was left fuming after she waited ten years to receive child support – only to receive a measly £9 from her child’s father.

California-based woman shared a TikTok clip of the cheque that she received from Department of Child Support Services.

Captioning her video she wrote: “When they owe your son ten years of child support and finally get a first check in the mail.”

In the clip she pans to the cheque, revealing that she had been given $12.62 (£9.15) from the father of her child.

In the comments she explained that her ex hadn’t seen his son in nine years, adding “is this a joke?”

The TikTok has since gone viral amassing over 581k views and almost 28k likes, with viewers left outraged by the miniscule payment.

One viewer commented, sarcastically writing: “Wow don’t go too crazy at the store.”

“Nah that’s not right,” added another, while a third wrote, “What a joke!”

In the UK it’s a legal requirement for parents to provide child support.

How you arrange your child maintenance determines how much you’re entitled to.

Many parents decide to work together and determine what they should pay.

If you choose to do this, make sure you get at least the same amount as if it were arranged through the government’s Child Maintenance Service.

This government scheme is available to parents who can’t agree between themselves.

The exact amount of child maintenance will depend on many factors, including the income of the non-resident parent, how many children you have and how many night a week they care for them.

CMS will not pay child maintenance if both parents share childcare equally with the same number and frequency of overnights. This is true even if one parent earns more.

If things are done privately, the higher-earning parent might choose to pay more to care for their children.

There is a useful CMS calculator that can help you work out how much you should be getting.

It is important to find out how much your ex earns, including state pension and any benefits. You also need to find out how many nights your children will stay with you.

HOW TO MAKE A CLAIM THROUGH THE CHILD MAINTENANCE SERVICE IF your ex is refusing to pay child maintenance you should go through the CMS. Here’s how you can apply. To check if your child support entitlements are being honored, you need to first contact Child Maintenance Options. They can be reached at 0800 083 4375. You can call them at 0800 083 4375 from Monday through Friday, 9am-4pm on Saturday. You will need to provide them with: details about the child you’re applying for and their parents

your National Insurance number

your bank account details This information is used to set up and manage child maintenance payments, and sometimes to try and find the paying parent. Most Child Maintenance Service cases are completed within one month. It can take longer if there’s a problem with contacting the paying parent. You can manage your case online once your case has been set up.