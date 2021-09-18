Multiple ‘Bachelor’ Alums Dropping On ‘BIP’ Canada!!!

The official cast list for Bachelor in Paradise Canada has been released. There are many familiar faces competing on the show. The Canadian natives appeared on seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor in the United States. They now have another chance to find true love in Canada. The alums will make an appearance the next season.

Bachelor in Paradise Canada is getting some familiar faces.

There are some familiar faces who will be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Canada. One, in particular, is from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. He made it all the way down to the final five, even though fans didn’t know much about him. Due to editing, he wasn’t shown as much, so fans didn’t get a very good glance at who he is really. It is who are you looking for? Brendan Quinn is also from Canada. He is also good friends with Katie’s fiance and fellow Canadian Blake Moynes.

Prior to being on The Bachelorette in the United States, He was aspiring to be a Firefighter. According to his Bachelorette bio, Brendan is the type of guy who always enjoys life to the fullest. He admits he doesn’t really like vegetables and hopes to one day swim with sharks.

Angela Amezcua, another contestant, has also been seen in America. She appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. She also appeared on Season 5 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. She’s a model and is looking for another shot at love. Clay Harbor was also a friend of hers at one point.

Alex Bordyukov, a former contestant, will also be appearing. He appeared on Season 13 of The Bachelorette.

Illeana Pennnetto will be looking for love as well. She appeared on Season 25 of The Bachelor.

The twist

Bachelor in Paradise Canada will be featuring 12 Canadian and American Bachelor alums who will be mingling with 14 Canadian Bachelor Nation fans. This sounds very intriguing. As everyone knows, there are no rules when it comes to finding love in Paradise. So, American, Canadian, it doesn’t matter.

Kevin Wendt, Astrid Loch is a big success story across the border. She’s American, and they met on the United States version of BIP. She and her husband moved to Canada to continue their adventure. They are now expecting a child.

You can catch all the action in Canada or America. Bachelor in Paradise Canada premieres Sunday, October 10, on Citytv in Canada. It will be available on HBO Max in the U.S.

Stay tuned for more updates.