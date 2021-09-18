Love Island Sharon Gaffka unrecognisable After lips cosmetically enlarged!

Sharon Gaffka has shared a snap of herself before she had her lips cosmetically enlarged following her continued backlash online about her lip filler.

The ex-Love Island star has spoken out several times about the negative comments she received about her cosmetic procedures since leaving the villa.

After sharing a picture of herself before her cosmetic procedures, the 25-year-old shared the photo to end all the negative comments.

The brunette beauty took to her Instagram stories to answer some questions from her loyal legion of fans online in a quick Q&A.

In the throwback snap, Sharon can be seen posing in a loving embrace with her mother as she donned a stunning white floor-length gown.

The bodycon dress featured a thigh-high slit and intricate beads all over. Sharon Gaffka looked amazing in it.

The reality TV star wore full-face makeup, pairing the gorgeous garment with black smoky eyes and beautifully bronzed skin.

For the family event, her loving mother chose a brighter outfit. She paired a long-sleeved red top with Fuchsia trousers and a black smoky eye.

This was in response to one commenter who asked a cruel question in which they claimed having cosmetic enhancements makes “all girls somehow similar”.

And Sharon soon hit back at the hateful comment with her own thoughts on how lip filler can improve someone’s confidence tenfold.

The anonymous user wrote: “Don’t you think having lip filler makes all girls be somehow similar and not unique … why to do this?”

She responded: “I actually think this is really unfair! It isn’t to make me ‘unique’. I don’t think it makes all girls similar.

“I had lip filler to make my lips wider because they were actually very narrow. The shape hasn’t changed at all. We aren’t all born with the same shape mouth.

“Funnily enough, anyone that has lip filler (not just women) does it for themselves and not for you. Thanks for coming to my TED talk.”

The star then shared the picture from back in the day as she shared her thoughts on the topic for those who were thinking of getting the procedure done themselves.

She concluded in a later post: “The way I see it is that you should wait until you’re ready. It is your body therefore your choice and only yours!

“Your body is for your enjoyment, and not just a reproductive machine.”