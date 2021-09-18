Coronation Street On Thursday Airs Emotional Alina Pop Exit scenes with final twist!

Coronation Street on Thursday saw Ruxandra Porojnicu depart her role as Alina Pop in emotional scenes on the ITV soap

Coronation Street has aired the final emotional scenes of Alina Pop on Thursday.

Alina found out that Tyrone still loves Fiz Wednesday, after a turbulent storyline in which she was involved in a love triangle between mechanic Tyrone Dobbs (his former partner Fiz), and Alina.

After having already lost a pregnancy due to Tyrone and Fiz’s daughter Hope in a fire, Alina shocked Tyrone by disclosing that she was pregnant before departing the street on Wednesday.

Tyrone managed to track down Alina at her hotel room before she flew to Romania on Thursday.

Tyrone said to Alina that he would not stop Alina from leaving but that it was better for her and their child without him.

Yet, in a surprise turn, Alina revealed that she was mistaken and was not pregnant at all.

Alina advised Tyrone to go back to Fiz and admitted that he should not have left his ex-partner.

Despite the clear heartache involved, Alina departed to return to Romania alone as she and Tyrone’s controversial romance reached its end.

The final scene showed her rubbing her stomach with a soft beverage and implying she was pregnant.

Actress Ruxandra Porojnicu confirmed on Twitter that her time on the soap as Alina was over on Wednesday.

Sharing an image of herself with Tyrone actor Alan Halsall, Ruxandra penned: “And that’s a wrap on Corrie!

“Thanks to everyone who encouraged and supported me. It meant so much.

“I worked with some of the finest people, who are not only extremely talented but very humble and caring.

“They made me feel welcome and a part of this beautiful family. TA EVERYONE!”

She then added: “⁃people up north are well nice #alina#corrie ”.

Farewell, Alina!

Despite her departure, Tyrone seems to have no luck with Fiz. She moved on with Phill, her new love interest.

*Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7.30 pm on ITV with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.