Movies & Series (December 20,21)

Are you searching for Netflix shows? We’ve got you covered. Netflix adds brand new movies and series to watch every single month, and we’ve rounded them all up in our guide on what to watch on Netflix. Every month, we’ll add all the new releases, from originals to licensed content.
NetflixIt has faced increasing competition from the likes Disney, HBO and Peacock. It must fight for your subscription. Expect the company to produce higher-quality content in the coming months and years.
It can be difficult to find the best Netflix movies and series, but you can find everything here. We’ll also highlight some of the best movies and series on Netflix every month.
Cobra KaiSeason 4
- Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. The fate of the Valley is now more uncertain than ever as Samantha and Miguel attempt to keep the dojo alliance together, and Robby takes on Cobra Kai. Kreese has many tricks up his sleeves. Will Johnny and Daniel be able to put aside their decades-old plot to defeat Kreese’s? Or will Cobra Kai be the face of karate?
Don’t Look Up
- Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an Astronomy graduate student, and Dr. Randall Mindy(Leonardo DiCaprio), make an amazing discovery about a comet that orbits within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. Another problem? Nobody seems to really care.
Emily in ParisSeason 2
- Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. She meets an expat fellow student in French class who is both irritating and intriguing.
The Power of the Dog
- Phil Burbank, a charismatic rancher, inspires fear and amazement in all those who are around him. Phil buries his brother and brings home a wife and a son. He then tortures them until he realizes that he can love.
The WitcherSeason 2
- Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.
Netflix Movies and Series Coming to Netflix December 2021| Movies and series coming and going on Netflix in December 2021
Streaming December 1, 2010
- Are you the One? Season 3
- Blood and Bone
- The Body of Lies
- Bordertown: Mural Murders
- Chloe
- Chocolat
- Closer
- Death at a Funeral
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Fool’s Gold
- The Fourth Kind
- Season 3 of Ink Master
- Ink Master: Season 4
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Kayko and Kokosh 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Season 2 of Kayko & Kokosh 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Knight Rider 2000
- Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4.
- Law abiding citizen
- The Legend of Zorro
- Life
- Looper
- Lost in Space, Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Mask of Zorro
- Minority Report
- Pet Sematary (1989).
- The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM
- Premonition
- Sabrina (1995).
- Soul Surfer
- Stepmom
- Stuart Little 2
- Sucker Punch
- Think like a Man
- Tremors
- We Were Soldiers
- Wild Things
- Wyatt Earp
Streaming December 2nd
Streaming December 3, 2013
Streaming December 5th
- JAPAN SINKS – People of Hope: Season 1 Episode 8
Streaming December 6th
Streaming December 7th
Streaming December 8th
December 9th Streaming
December 10th Streaming
Streaming December 11th
Streaming December 12th
- JAPAN SINKS People of Hope Season 1 (episode 9).
Streaming December 13th
Streaming December 14, 2008
Streaming December 15, 2015
- Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-6
- The Challenge: Season 12
- The Challenge Season 25
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Giver
- The Hand of God 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM
- Masha and Bear: Nursery Rhymes Season 1 Part 2
- Masha and the Bear Season 5
- Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES
- Teen Mom 2 Seasons 3-4
Streaming December 16th
Streaming December 17th
Streaming December 18th
Streaming December 19th
- What Happened in Oslo 🇳🇴 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming December 20th
- Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming December 21st
December 22nd Streaming
Streaming December 23rd
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming December 24, 2010
Streaming December 25th
Streaming December 26th
- Lulli 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 28th
- Word Party Presents Math — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming December 29th
Streaming December 30th
- Kitz 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Hilda and the Mountain King 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming December 31st
Coming Soon
December 3rd
- The Last O.G.Seasons 1 & 2
Leave December 4th
Dec 7th – No More
Dec 8th –
- It’s Nighttime
- Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Dec 13th – No More
- Seasons 1 – 4: Halt and Catch fire
- Fifty: The Series Seasons 1 & 2
- Saint Seiya Seasons 1 through 6
Leave December 15th
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Maps to the Stars
- The Theory of Everything
Leave December 21st
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Private Practice: Seasons 1-1-6
Leave December 25th
Leave December 30th
Dec 31st
- A Cinderella Story
- American Gangster
- Beethoven
- Beethoven’s 2nd
- Charlie’s Angels
- Cold Mountain
- Defiance
- The Devil Within
- Do the Right Things
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Jeopardy
- Forensic Files: Collections 1-9.
- Fullmetal Alchemist – Brotherhood: Parts 1–5
- Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- Season 1 of The Great British Baking Show: The beginnings
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider, The Cradle of Life
- The Last Airbender
- Like Crazy
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing
- Love Jones
- The Lovely Bones
- The Machinist
- Magnolia
- Memoirs from a Geisha
- My Fair Lady
- Mystic Pizza
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Pussy in Boots
- Rumor Has It…
- Serendipity
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2 The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3 – Game Over
- Stuart Little
- The Strangers
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- What a Girl Wants
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Zodiac
Netflix Movies and Series Coming to Netflix November 2021| Movies and series coming and going on Netflix in November 2021
Streaming November 1st
- 21 Jump Street
- 60 days into Season 6
- It is surrounded by a river
- Family Values of Addams
- American Gangster
- An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
- Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
- Season 2: Bella and The Bulldogs
- The Big Wedding
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
- First Knight
- Season 7: Forged in fire
- Gather
- The General’s Daughter
- It will follow
- Johnny Mnemonic
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
- Last Action Hero
- Moneyball
- Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
- My Dad’s Christmas Date
- The Claus Family 🇳🇱 — NETFLIX FILM
- The Nightingale (2018)
- Total Recall (2012)
- Snakes on a Plane
- Stripes
- Tagged
- Te Ata
- Texas Rangers
Streaming November 2nd
Streaming November 3rd
Streaming November 4, 2008
- Capturing Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming November 5th
Streaming November 6th
- Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
Streaming November 7th
- Father Christmas is back — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming November 9, 2009
Streaming November 10, 2010
Streaming November 11th
Streaming November 12th
- Legacies: Season 3 (new episode)
Streaming November 13th
- Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
Streaming November 14, 2008
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Streaming November 15th
- America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
- America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
- Lies and Deceit 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Christmas in the snow
- Survivor: Season 16
- Survivor: Season 37
Streaming November 16th
- Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY
- StoryBots: Sing, Learn, and Laugh — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming November 17th
Streaming November 18th
Streaming November 19th
Streaming November 20, 2008
Streaming November 22nd
- Outlaws 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM
- Vita & Virginia
Streaming November 23rd
Streaming November 24th
Streaming November 25, 2005
Streaming November 26th
Streaming November 28th
- Elves 🇩🇰 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming November 29th
Streaming November 30, 2010
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Coming home in the dark
- More the Merrier 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM
- The Summit of the Gods🇫🇷 — NETFLIX FILM
Coming Soon
You can leave November 1st
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls – Legend of Everfree
- My Little Pony wishes you a happy birthday!
You can leave November 4th
You can leave November 5th
Leave November 7th
You can leave November 10th
Leave November 11th
Leave November 14th
- America’s Next Top Model: Season 19
- America’s Next Top Model: Season 20
- K-on! The movie
- K-On!K-On!
- Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains
- Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan
Leave November 15th
You can leave November 17th
- Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List
You can leave November 19th
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leave November 21st
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Machete Kills
Leave November 26th
You can leave November 29th
You can leave November 30th
- Three Days to Kill
- A Knight’s Tale
- American Outlaws
- Are you the One? Seasons 1-2
- Battlefield Earth
- Chef
- Clear and present danger
- Freedom Writers
- Glee Seasons 1 – 6
- Happytime Murders
- Seasons 1 and 2 of Ink Master:
- Let us know your thoughts on Juliet
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Million Dollar Baby
- Peppermint
- Pineapple Express
- Rake: Seasons 1 – 4.
- Richard Pryor Live in Concert
- School of Rock
- Stargate SG-1 Seasons 1-10
- TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4
- Waterworld
Netflix Movies and Series Coming Soon! Netflix October 2021| Movies and series coming and going on Netflix in October 2021
Streaming October 1, 2008
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY🇩🇪
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid Of The Dark?Season 1
- As Good as it Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Within
- Diana: The Musical — NETFLIX SPECIAL
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Forever Rich — NETFLIX FILM🇳🇱
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- The Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
- Hairspray (2007)
- The Holiday
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider, The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- MAID — NETFLIX SERIES
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time Mexico
- Paik’s Spirit — NETFLIX SERIES🇰🇷
- Project X
- Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It…
- Scaredy Cats — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9.
- Serendipity
- The Seven Deadly Sins Cursed by Light — NETFLIX ANIME🇯🇵
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2 The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3 – Game Over
- Step Brothers
- Swallow — NETFLIX FILM🇳🇬
- The ugly truth
- Jusqu’à Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unimaginable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
Streaming October 3, 2012
Streaming October 4, 2008
Streaming October 5, 2008
Streaming October 6th
Streaming October 7, 2008
Streaming October 8, 2008
Streaming October 9th
- Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME🇯🇵
- Chapter 2: Insidious
Streaming October 11th
Streaming October 12th
Streaming October 13th
Streaming October 14th
Streaming October 15th
Streaming October 16th
Streaming October 19th
- In for a Murder/W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM🇵🇱
Streaming October 20, 2008
Streaming October 21, 2010
Streaming October 22nd
Streaming October 24, 2008
- WikiLeaks: How WikiLeaks Steal Secrets
Streaming October 25th
- Legend of the Sword: King Arthur
Streaming October 26th
- Roswell, New Mexico – Season 3
- Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 27, 2009
- Restart
- Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷
- Wentworth: Season 8
Streaming October 28th
Streaming October 29, 2009
- A World Without — NETFLIX FILM🇮🇩
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES🇮🇹
- Call My Agent — NETFLIX SERIES🇮🇳
- Season 1: Encounters
- House of Secrets: The Burari deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY🇮🇳
- Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES🇰🇷
- The Raincoat Killer – Chasing a Predator In Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Starts October 1st
- Beyond Anarchy: The Death Race
- Tales From the Hood 2
Leave October 3rd
Leave October 6th
Leave October 14th
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
Leave October 15th
Leave October 17th
Taken out October 20th
- Season 1 of Containment
- Free Fire
Leave October 21st
Leave October 23rd
Leave October 27th
- Rango
- Shine On With Reese: Season 1
Leave October 28th
October 30th –
- The 12th Man
- Miri and Zack Make a Porno
October 31st
- 60 days into Season 5
- Angels & Demons
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Beowulf
- Billy on The Street: Seasons 1-5
- Catch Me If You Can
- The Da Vinci Code
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Season 6: Forged in Fire
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Impossible
- Inception
- Legally Blonde
- Mile 22
- Norman Lear: Another Version of You
- Reckoning: Limited series
- Snowden
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
- Yes Man
What to watch this weekend? All the series and movies coming to Netflix in September 2021| All the movies and series coming and going on Netflix in September 2021
Streaming September 1st
- A Cinderella Story
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
- Barbie Big City Big Dreams
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982).
- The Blue Lagoon (1980).
- Chappie
- Clear and present danger
- Cliffhanger
- Cold Mountain
- Crocodile Dundee Los Angeles
- Dear John
- Do the Right Things
- Freedom Writers
- Green Lantern
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
- Interview
- Season 2 of Kid-E-Cats
- Labyrinth
- Let us know your thoughts on Juliet
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
- Mars Attacks!
- Marshall
- Mystery Men
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II – The Klumps
- Turning Point: 9/11 and The War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Once Upon a Time, America
- Season 2: Open Season
- Rhyme & Reason
- School of Rock
- Tears of Sun
- Roscoe Jenkins, Welcome Home
September 2nd Streaming
September 3rd Streaming
Streaming September 6th
September 7th Streaming
Streaming September 8th
Streaming September 9th
Streaming September 10, 2010
September 13th Streaming
Streaming September 14th
Streaming September 15th
September 16th Streaming
Streaming September 17th
Streaming September 19th
September 20th Streaming
Streaming September 21st
September 22nd Streaming
Streaming September 23rd
- Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM🇩🇪
September 24th Streaming
Streaming September 28th
Streaming September 29th
Streaming September 30, 2010
Streaming in September
September 3rd
You can leave September 6th
September 7th
- Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Leave September 11th
You can leave September 12th
Leave September 14th
September 15th
- Seasons 1-2: Angry Birds
- As Above, so Below
- Scott Pilgrim against the World
Leave September 16th
- Penny Dreadful Seasons 1-3
Leave September 18th
- Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Leave September 26th
Leave September 30th
- Air Force One
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers is an International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy That Shagged Me
- Boogie Nights
- Cradle 2: The Grave
- Season 1: Evil
- Fools Rush In
- Insidious
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part II
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- No Strings Attached
- The Pianist
- Prom Night
- The Queen
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Enterprise: Seasons 1 through 4
- Star Trek: Seasons 1 & 3
- Star Trek Voyager: Seasons 1–7
- The Unicorn Season 1
- Why do Fools fall in love?
