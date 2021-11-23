Movies & Series (December 20,21)

Are you searching for Netflix shows? We’ve got you covered. Netflix adds brand new movies and series to watch every single month, and we’ve rounded them all up in our guide on what to watch on Netflix. Every month, we’ll add all the new releases, from originals to licensed content.

NetflixIt has faced increasing competition from the likes Disney, HBO and Peacock. It must fight for your subscription. Expect the company to produce higher-quality content in the coming months and years.

It can be difficult to find the best Netflix movies and series, but you can find everything here. We’ll also highlight some of the best movies and series on Netflix every month.

Top movies and series for December 2021| Top movies and series for December 2021

Cobra KaiSeason 4

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. The fate of the Valley is now more uncertain than ever as Samantha and Miguel attempt to keep the dojo alliance together, and Robby takes on Cobra Kai. Kreese has many tricks up his sleeves. Will Johnny and Daniel be able to put aside their decades-old plot to defeat Kreese’s? Or will Cobra Kai be the face of karate?

Don’t Look Up

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an Astronomy graduate student, and Dr. Randall Mindy(Leonardo DiCaprio), make an amazing discovery about a comet that orbits within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. Another problem? Nobody seems to really care.

Emily in ParisSeason 2

Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. She meets an expat fellow student in French class who is both irritating and intriguing.

The Power of the Dog

Phil Burbank, a charismatic rancher, inspires fear and amazement in all those who are around him. Phil buries his brother and brings home a wife and a son. He then tortures them until he realizes that he can love.

The WitcherSeason 2

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix Movies and Series Coming to Netflix December 2021| Movies and series coming and going on Netflix in December 2021

Streaming December 1, 2010

Are you the One? Season 3

Blood and Bone

The Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Season 3 of Ink Master

Ink Master: Season 4

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Season 2 of Kayko & Kokosh 🇵🇱 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4.

Law abiding citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

Lost in Space, Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989).

The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM

Premonition

Sabrina (1995).

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Streaming December 2nd

Streaming December 3, 2013

Streaming December 5th

JAPAN SINKS – People of Hope: Season 1 Episode 8

Streaming December 6th

Streaming December 7th

Streaming December 8th

December 9th Streaming

December 10th Streaming

Streaming December 11th

Streaming December 12th

JAPAN SINKS People of Hope Season 1 (episode 9).

Streaming December 13th

Streaming December 14, 2008

Streaming December 15, 2015

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-6

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Giver

The Hand of God 🇮🇹 — NETFLIX FILM

Masha and Bear: Nursery Rhymes Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear Season 5

Selling Tampa — NETFLIX SERIES

Teen Mom 2 Seasons 3-4

Streaming December 16th

Streaming December 17th

Streaming December 18th

Streaming December 19th

What Happened in Oslo 🇳🇴 — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming December 20th

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming December 21st

December 22nd Streaming

Streaming December 23rd

Elite Short Stories: Patrick 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming December 24, 2010

Streaming December 25th

Streaming December 26th

Lulli 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 28th

Word Party Presents Math — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming December 29th

Streaming December 30th

Kitz 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming December 31st

Coming Soon

Continue reading to see the complete list of specials, movies, and shows that will be removed from the streaming service in the next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in December 2021:

December 3rd

The Last O.G.Seasons 1 & 2

Leave December 4th

Dec 7th – No More

Dec 8th –

It’s Nighttime

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Dec 13th – No More

Seasons 1 – 4: Halt and Catch fire

Fifty: The Series Seasons 1 & 2

Saint Seiya Seasons 1 through 6

Leave December 15th

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Maps to the Stars

The Theory of Everything

Leave December 21st

Jacob’s Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-1-6

Leave December 25th

Leave December 30th

Dec 31st

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Within

Do the Right Things

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9.

Fullmetal Alchemist – Brotherhood: Parts 1–5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

Season 1 of The Great British Baking Show: The beginnings

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider, The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs from a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pussy in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2 The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3 – Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

You’re curious to see what Netflix has added recently to its streaming platform. Keep scrolling for all the new and updated movies and series Netflix has added or removed.

Netflix Movies and Series Coming to Netflix November 2021| Movies and series coming and going on Netflix in November 2021

Streaming November 1st

21 Jump Street

60 days into Season 6

It is surrounded by a river

Family Values of Addams

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Season 2: Bella and The Bulldogs

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Season 7: Forged in fire

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It will follow

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Claus Family 🇳🇱 — NETFLIX FILM

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Streaming November 2nd

Streaming November 3rd

Streaming November 4, 2008

Capturing Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming November 5th

Streaming November 6th

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Streaming November 7th

Father Christmas is back — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming November 9, 2009

Streaming November 10, 2010

Streaming November 11th

Streaming November 12th

Legacies: Season 3 (new episode)

Streaming November 13th

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

Streaming November 14, 2008

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Streaming November 15th

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES

Christmas in the snow

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Streaming November 16th

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Sing, Learn, and Laugh — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming November 17th

Streaming November 18th

Streaming November 19th

Streaming November 20, 2008

Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

New World 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming November 22nd

Outlaws 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM

Vita & Virginia

Streaming November 23rd

Streaming November 24th

Streaming November 25, 2005

Streaming November 26th

Streaming November 28th

Elves 🇩🇰 — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming November 29th

Streaming November 30, 2010

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming home in the dark

More the Merrier 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX FILM

The Summit of the Gods🇫🇷 — NETFLIX FILM

Coming Soon

Continue reading to see the complete list of specials, movies, and shows that will be removed from the streaming service in the next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in November 2021:

You can leave November 1st

My Little Pony Equestria Girls – Legend of Everfree

My Little Pony wishes you a happy birthday!

You can leave November 4th

You can leave November 5th

Leave November 7th

You can leave November 10th

Leave November 11th

Leave November 14th

America’s Next Top Model: Season 19

America’s Next Top Model: Season 20

K-on! The movie

K-On!K-On!

Survivor: Season 20: Heroes vs Villains

Survivor: Season 28: Cagayan

Leave November 15th

You can leave November 17th

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

You can leave November 19th

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leave November 21st

Beverly Hills Ninja

Machete Kills

Leave November 26th

You can leave November 29th

You can leave November 30th

Three Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are you the One? Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and present danger

Freedom Writers

Glee Seasons 1 – 6

Happytime Murders

Seasons 1 and 2 of Ink Master:

Let us know your thoughts on Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1 – 4.

Richard Pryor Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1 Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld

You’re curious to see what Netflix has added recently to its streaming platform. Keep scrolling for all the new and updated movies and series Netflix has added or removed.

Netflix Movies and Series Coming Soon! Netflix October 2021| Movies and series coming and going on Netflix in October 2021

Streaming October 1, 2008

Streaming October 3, 2012

Streaming October 4, 2008

Streaming October 5, 2008

Streaming October 6th

Streaming October 7, 2008

Streaming October 8, 2008

Streaming October 9th

Blue Period — NETFLIX ANIME🇯🇵

Chapter 2: Insidious

Streaming October 11th

Streaming October 12th

Streaming October 13th

Streaming October 14th

Streaming October 15th

Streaming October 16th

Streaming October 19th

In for a Murder/W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM🇵🇱

Streaming October 20, 2008

Streaming October 21, 2010

Streaming October 22nd

Streaming October 24, 2008

WikiLeaks: How WikiLeaks Steal Secrets

Streaming October 25th

Legend of the Sword: King Arthur

Streaming October 26th

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 3

Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming October 27, 2009

Restart

Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷

Wentworth: Season 8

Streaming October 28th

Streaming October 29, 2009

Coming Soon

A World Without — NETFLIX FILM🇮🇩

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES🇮🇹

Call My Agent — NETFLIX SERIES🇮🇳

Season 1: Encounters

House of Secrets: The Burari deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY🇮🇳

Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES🇰🇷

The Raincoat Killer – Chasing a Predator In Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

For the full list, keep reading. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in October 2021:

Starts October 1st

Beyond Anarchy: The Death Race

Tales From the Hood 2

Leave October 3rd

Leave October 6th

Leave October 14th

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin

Leave October 15th

Leave October 17th

Taken out October 20th

Season 1 of Containment

Free Fire

Leave October 21st

Leave October 23rd

Leave October 27th

Rango

Shine On With Reese: Season 1

Leave October 28th

October 30th –

The 12th Man

Miri and Zack Make a Porno

October 31st

60 days into Season 5

Angels & Demons

Battle: Los Angeles

Beowulf

Billy on The Street: Seasons 1-5

Catch Me If You Can

The Da Vinci Code

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Season 6: Forged in Fire

The Heartbreak Kid

The Impossible

Inception

Legally Blonde

Mile 22

Norman Lear: Another Version of You

Reckoning: Limited series

Snowden

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny

Yes Man

What to watch this weekend? All the series and movies coming to Netflix in September 2021| All the movies and series coming and going on Netflix in September 2021

Streaming September 1st

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982).

The Blue Lagoon (1980).

Chappie

Clear and present danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Things

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES

Interview

Season 2 of Kid-E-Cats

Labyrinth

Let us know your thoughts on Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II – The Klumps

Turning Point: 9/11 and The War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Once Upon a Time, America

Season 2: Open Season

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of Sun

Roscoe Jenkins, Welcome Home

September 2nd Streaming

September 3rd Streaming

Streaming September 6th

September 7th Streaming

Streaming September 8th

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10, 2010

September 13th Streaming

Streaming September 14th

Streaming September 15th

September 16th Streaming

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 19th

September 20th Streaming

Streaming September 21st

September 22nd Streaming

Streaming September 23rd

Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM🇩🇪

September 24th Streaming

Streaming September 28th

Streaming September 29th

Streaming September 30, 2010

Streaming in September

Coming Soon

For the full list, keep reading. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2021:

September 3rd

You can leave September 6th

September 7th

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leave September 11th

You can leave September 12th

Leave September 14th

September 15th

Seasons 1-2: Angry Birds

As Above, so Below

Scott Pilgrim against the World

Leave September 16th

Penny Dreadful Seasons 1-3

Leave September 18th

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Leave September 26th

Leave September 30th

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers is an International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy That Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2: The Grave

Season 1: Evil

Fools Rush In

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part II

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek Enterprise: Seasons 1 through 4

Star Trek: Seasons 1 & 3

Star Trek Voyager: Seasons 1–7

The Unicorn Season 1

Why do Fools fall in love?

That’s it for our guide on what to watch on Netflix movies and series. You can check back next month for more new releases. We’ll be updating this piece regularly!