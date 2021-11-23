Family Says: Police Poster with Wrong Person – Photo of Missing Man

Scott Karsen, a father from California, went out on Oct. 24, to run errands. He was then reported missing the next day. In the effort to help find him, the police used the photo of a different man in their missing persons bulletin.

Karsen was last spotted near a Walmart in San Clemente. Tracy Lee, Tracy Lee’s daughter, said that Karsen was last seen near a Walmart in San Clemente. “After leaving Circle K he went to a wooded area and that’s all we really know.”

Lee claims that she realized that Karsen had been mistakenly posted by the police. Her family spent the next three months trying to contact detectives about the error.

“How can we find my dad if people are looking for the wrong person?”Lee stated.

“It was very frustrating and very upsetting and I didn’t know what to do.”

Lee believes that the man in her photo might be an acquaintance of her dad, but she is not sure how it happened.

The Orange County detectives were notified about the issue and the picture was corrected. But the daughter missing man is worried about the loss of time.

“We’ve lost so much time that was so important in the beginning and now we have to try to make up for it.”Lee.

Karsen, according to his family, has suffered from a brain injury that could leave him confused. But, Karsen’s daughter said that he has never vanished before.

The family continues their search for the father they love and offers a $10,000 reward to anyone who leads them to him.