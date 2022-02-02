Mother of Five Killed in Freak Incident After She Falls Out of Party Bus onto Los Angeles Freeway. CHP

A California mother of five out celebrating her 30th birthday was killed in a freak accident when she fell out of a party bus onto a busy Los Angeles freeway and was struck by an oncoming car, officials said, according to a published news report.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Heather Garcia, was pronounced dead when officers from the California Highway Patrol arrived at 2:55 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood, [101]According to the California Highway Patrol, (CHP), Freeway and Los Angeles Street CBSLA reported.

Garcia was struck by an approaching vehicle. According to the California State Highway Patrol’s news outlet, the driver of the vehicle was cooperative with authorities and remained on the scene.

Garcia was out with her relatives and friends, celebrating her niece’s birth. Family members devastated by Garcia’s accident said Garcia was dancing when she fell on the threshold. ABC7 News reported.

The news station was told by Garcia that Garcia fell onto a freeway when Garcia’s door opened.

“I don’t know how the door opened,”Juan Garcia Garcia was Garcia’s older brother. The New York Post reported. “Nobody knows how the door opened. The door shouldn’t have opened up.”

Rafael Corral, Garcia’s grief-stricken husband, described his wife on a GoFundMeAs “his rock, his best friend, and the love of his life.”

“She was a great mom always taking care of our children. She loved our kids and she lived to take care of us,” Corral said. “I feel lost without her.’

The Army veteran called on his community to help him raise money for his wife’s burial and help him prepare to be the “mom”And the “dad”Their five children, aged 10, 8, 6, 5, and 1 years respectively.

“We had so many plans and now I am left with so many questions and an extremely broken heart,”He said. “Our children will never see their mother again and I do not know how I am going to continue but I know she will always be with us.”

His fundraiser had raised nearly $81,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. This is more than his $50,000 goal.

“Heather I will never forget you and I will always tell the kids how much you loved them everyday. May God watch over us during this difficult time. May you Rest in Paradise my love, until we meet again. I would appreciate any help,”Corral wrote.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Central Los Angeles office at (323) 343 03732.