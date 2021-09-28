Mother Got Trapped in Zara Jumpsuit returns to Store to Rid Herself free Of It!

Finding out there’s a faulty zipper on your new outfit after you’ve tried it on isn’t exactly ideal.

But that’s what happened to one mother who got herself into a rather sticky zip-uation while trying on her new Zara purchase.

The woman’s daughter Isabel Robins (@isabelrobins) posted footage of the entire incident to TikTok as her mother got herself stuck in a brand new jumpsuit, thanks to a faulty zipper.

After the struggle, the woman was forced to return to the shop to ask for help. This incident was also recorded on camera.

Isabel begins the video by showing viewers the stuck zipper on the floral green jumpsuit – and it didn’t look like it was going to budge anytime soon.

Refusing to admit defeat by cutting herself out of the jumpsuit, Isabel’s mum decided that she should seek help from the professional – the sales assistants from the Zara store where she purchased the outfit. Who would know the clothes better than Isabel?

Isabel films her mom driving to the Zara store wearing her jumpsuit. Finally, they reach the shopping center and the mother rushes into the lift to get to the Zara store.

They arrive at Zara’s store to find that there is no staff member. Luckily, though, they are soon able to flag down a sales assistant who is more than happy to help with the mum’s zipper problem.

In the next clip, the sales assistant can be seen playing around with the zipper, before successfully unzipping the jumpsuit to free the mum. Isabel then films her mom walking behind her in her regular clothes.

The drive back to the store turned out to be worth it.

Since posting about her mum’s clothing mishap, Isabel’s video has received more than 240,000 views, and nearly 6,500 likes.

One person wasn’t so sympathetic to the mum’s struggle and wrote: “How is that Zara’s problem? They shouldn’t have helped her.”

“You wonder why Zara employees have an attitude,” another person said.

Others found it hilarious.

Someone else added: “I’m deaddddddddd,” with laughing emojis.

“The look of relief,” A fourth person commented on the matter with a laughing emoji.

The moral of this story is always check the zipper before wearing or if you don’t there are some helpful Zara sales assistants who can help with zipper problems.