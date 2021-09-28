Chelsea Handler shows off PDA with boyfriend Jo Koy in new photos after she admits she’s ‘finally in love’

Chelsea Handler shared a loved up post with boyfriend Jo Koy on her social media.

It comes after she revealed she’s “finally in love” after meeting the 50-year-old comedian.

Chelsea Handler shared a loved up post with her new man Jo Koy/Chelsea Handler

In one snap the TV star could be seen standing behind her man with her arm around his shoulder.

The second photo featured her holding her boyfriend’s hand while she wrapped her arms around him.

Chelsea captioned the snaps: “He’s on tour, I’m on tour, sometimes we tour together.”

She added the hashtags “#VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny. All coming to a city near you!”

Last week the comedian revealed she was in love in a gushing social media post.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking out into the distance, and captioned it: “Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love.

“And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”

Plenty of the TV star’s celebrity friends took to the comments section to praise Chelsea, as Paris Hilton wrote: “So happy for you!”

Actress Kate Beckinsale said: “So happy to hear this, you big beautiful b**ch, as Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey added, “Love all of this.”

Even Olivia Munn, who is currently expecting John Mulaney, commented with, “XOXOX.”

According to Page Six, Jo is a fellow stand-up comedian and a Tacoma, Washington, native.

The outlet was told by a source that the pair had been together since their August 31 appearance at the Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Chelsea and Jo have also appeared together in various videos on Instagram.

The Chelsea Does star most notably was in a brief relationship with 50 cents in 2011.

She once opened up about their romance on Howard Stern‘s radio show and said: “We went out. We dated. We had sex. All my friends loved him. He was the one that my friends fell for.

They said, “This big gangster man is the sweetest. We dated for two months. The best thing about it is that he was going with my family because I was going on Christmas vacation to Anguilla. And I travel someplace every year with some family members.

“He had met my family in Newark–he would come to see a lot of shows, and he would come and meet me a lot of places.”

According to Chelsea, the pair split for an “embarrassing” reason featuring one of the hitmaker’s exes.

Chelsea was also once in a relationship with hotelier André Balazs.

