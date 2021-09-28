David Lynch’s ‘Mulholland Drive’ Restoration to Get Criterion Release

The 20th anniversary 4K restoration of David Lynch’s iconic surrealist mystery-drama is to get a home entertainment release from Studiocanal and the Criterion Collection.

20 years after the film’s world premiere at Cannes in 2001, the restoration, supervised by Lynch himself, premiered at the Cannes Classics selection earlier this year. In 2001, Lynch won best director at Cannes, an award he shared with Joel Coen for “The Man Who Wasn’t There.”

The film will be released on home entertainment, formats including a 4K UHD limited collector’s edition with a new artwork by Krzysztof Domaradzki rolling out across Studiocanal’s territories in November, with additional theatrical releases planned in France and Germany.

“Mulholland Drive” stars Naomi Watts (“The Impossible”) in her breakthrough double-role as well as Laura Harring (“Love in the Time of Cholera”), Justin Theroux (“The Girl On The Train”) and Melissa George (“Hunted”).