Morgan Freeman says the motivation to executive produce the new film, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain,” was simple: “I’m Black—people don’t seem to realize or recognize that..” The film is based on the true events of a 68-year-old marine veteran who was killed by police in 2011 in White Plains, New York. Freeman also discussed donating $1million to the Univ. Mississippi to establish a training center for police officers. (Sept. 17).