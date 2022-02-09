Morgan Freeman & Josh Hutcherson Starring In Sci-Fi ’57 Seconds’

Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby) and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games movies) are set to lead the cast of time-bending sci-fi thriller 57 Seconds.

Rusty Cundieff (Tales from the Hood) is directing, the screenplay was written by Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore), based on the story by British author E.C. Tubbs.

The film follows a tech blogger (Hutcherson) who lands a career-defining interview with a visionary technology guru (Freeman). After thwarting an attack against the celebrated technophile, the blogger picks up a mysterious ring that allows its possessor to travel 57 seconds into the past.

Principal photography is set to start in April on location in Louisiana.

A Curmudgeon Films and Revelations Entertainment production, 57 Seconds is produced by Griff Furst (Where All Light Tends to Go), Lori McCreary (Invictus), Gary Lucchesi (Million Dollar Baby), and Thomas P. Vitale (Slasher). The film is executive produced by Ford Corbett, Som Kohanzadeh, Yoram Kohanzadeh and Miguel Sandoval.

57 Seconds is co-financed by Highland Film Group, which is representing international rights to the film and will launch sales at the upcoming European Film Market. CAA Media Finance is representing domestic rights.