Caitlyn Jenner Won’t Make The Same Mistake Twice When Talking About Her Family

During an interview with “Good Morning Britain,” Caitlyn Jenner treaded lightly when it came to talking about her daughter, Kylie Jenner, and Kylie’s newborn baby. While making it no secret that she’s excited that her family is once again growing, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also said that she has to be “careful” when it comes to talking about her family. Caitlyn said, “Yeah, the family is growing! Actually, Kylie had her little boy and it was announced the other day. I’ve got to be very quiet, I’ve got to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family.” However, she did add, “But they’re great, Kylie’s great, everybody is doing good.”

Seeing how Caitlyn once bad-mouthed Kris Jenner in an interview with Vanity Fair back in 2015, in which she said of the end of her marriage, “20% was gender and 80% was the way I was treated,” we’d say the Kardashians have every reason to be worried about what Caitlyn might or might not say.