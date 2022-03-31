More testing is needed for disease Group B Strep, which kills one baby per week in the UK

One baby per week is being killed by a silent disease in the UK. Doctors are calling for more testing.

In the most severe cases, Group A Strep can lead to life-threatening infections for newborns.

2 One newborn baby dies every week from Group B Strep in the United States each year Credit: Getty

This is the most common form of meningitis among babies younger than three months old. It can also cause sepsis or pneumonia.

Donna Ockenden, top midwife, inquired about the details of a number of issues. devastating errorsShrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust – including the Group B Strep Threat

Some of the babies were found to have life-threatening disabilities or die from complications due to infection by their unaware mothers.

The majority of developed countries, including the US, Canada and most of Europe routinely test for Group A Strep. However, the UK doesn’t.

Jane Plumb is the chief executive of charity Group B Strep Support. MirrorThe tragic losses could have been avoided.

She said: “It is heartbreaking to read of such poor care, where if only things had been done differently, babies and their mothers may not have died or suffered life-long disabilities.

“Group B Strep” is a major cause of serious infection in newborns.

“We could and should be preventing most of these awful infections – these brave families’ experiences show change is long overdue.”

Midwife Alison Stanley, who works at University Hospital Sussex, said there are two different scenarios when a mum-to-be is tested.

She explained that if a pregnant woman tests positive by urinalysis, she must be administered oral antibiotics during her pregnancy to get rid of the infection.

“If a woman is positive for a vaginal sample, she should be treated immediately.

“We give IV broad spectrum antibiotics, and then further antibiotics every four hours through the labour.”

She stated that the antibiotics are safe for the baby and will not cause death from Group B Strep.

For Group B Strep, an antibiotic called beta-lactams is used. It includes penicillin as well as ampicillin.

Around 75 babies are expected to survive. However, the condition can cause permanent disabilities or deafness that will affect their lives for life.

About one in 1,000 babies between 0-6 days old in the UK or Ireland is diagnosed with early-onset group B Strep infection.

About one in two 2,700 infants in the UK or Ireland are suffering from late-onset B Strep infection.

This revelation came after a damning report revealed the tragic loss of babies and mothers in two decades of medical failures at scandal stricken NHS hospitals.

The biggest maternity scandal in NHS History saw 201 infants and nine mothers die at Midlands Hospitals.