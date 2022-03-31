Aaron Rodgers’ Backstory: The Rumored Reason Shailene Woodley Took Shailene Woodley Home

Shailene Woodley Aaron RodgersThey are now back together. They are doing well! According to one outlet, they have the inside scoop on the events that led to the reunion. Gossip Cop investigates.

Why should we reunite?

Per In TouchWoodley and Rodgers seemed happier than ever just days after their split was reported in the media. Rodgers uploaded a picture on Instagram that showed the two of them snuggling on the sofa. The quarterback captioned the photo, “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

According to a source, Rodgers had an uphill struggle to get her back. “He sent her flowers and gifts and basically begged her to take him back. He even suggested couples therapy to help work on their relationship.”According to the tipster, the vulnerability worked, and now they are able to start over. According to the insider, “They’re more in love than ever and still planning to get married.”

What Really Happened?

Imagine Aaron Rodgers asking Shailene Woodley for therapy. That’s a pretty private moment, right? This kind of thing would be only known by the couple and perhaps a few trusted friends. This ecosystem will not allow anyone to tell secrets. In Touch. It’s impossible to trust these so-called sources which encompass 100 percent of this story.

Why did Rodgers & Woodley reunite? Gossip CopHe doesn’t know. It’s unclear if their split was even that official in the first place. They certainly didn’t seem to have missed a beat when Woodley and Rodgers were seen affectionateLast week.

This story is actually a complete carbon copy of the original. Life & StyleThis story was published just weeks ago. Rodgers claimed that he was trying to win Woodley’s back with therapy, presents, and flowers. It’s common to see lazy tabloids parrot one another for easy stories. Woodley and Rodgers aren’t the most conventional couple in the world, so there are infinite reasons why they would’ve come back together. It wasn’t about dollars or donuts; it was all communication.

A Note on Therapy

In TouchCouples therapy has been used on multiple occasions to explain why a couple stays together. Therapy saved Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s marriage in 2017, according to the therapy. One year later, it kept Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman together.

Couples therapy is a wonderful tool for all partners, struggling or not, but you can’t help but raise an eyebrow at these stories. It’s just a trope at this point, so it’s tough to take seriously. Only Woodley and Rodgers could tell you why they’ve stuck it out, and neither is talking.

