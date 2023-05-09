Monty Python fans spot ‘Holy Hand grenade of Antioch’ at King Charles’ coronation

The film Monty Python and the Holy Grail fans think they spotted the “holy hand grenade of Antioch” from the 1975 movie during King Charles’ coronation ceremony.

King Charles III‘s coronation was once in a lifetime affair for many viewers around the globe. Many members of the Royal Family were regal in their attire as they attended this ceremony. Most people had their eyes fixed on television during the day of the coronation, which is Saturday May 6th.

The King succeeded the throne on September 8, 2022, after Queen Elizabeth II‘s death.

The beauty of King Charles III’s and Queen Camilla Mountbatten Windsor’s British crowns was awe-inspiring to many viewers. Several others began talking about the King Charles ‘sausage’ fingers.

Viewers also discussed Prince Harry attending his father’s coronation. Many thought that this was a step forward in King Charles and Prince Harry’s strained relationship.

The golden orb was the coronation item that grabbed the most attention on this day.

The fans of the 1975 cult classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail couldn’t help but point out the orb’s resemblance to the film’s prop holy hand grenade of Antioch.

The King of England, Charles the Third held an orb in gold at his coronation

King Charles III’s historic coronation featured many stunning jewels and accessories. The golden orb was also admired by many, as well as the crown.

The King’s golden orb and the specter are similar to those of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II who held both accessories at her coronation in 1953. This historic orb dates back to 1661.

Daily Mail points out that orbs are not new. You can find out more about this by clicking here. It weighs only 1.3kg. This globe is usually found in the Tower of London.

It is made up of a round sphere divided into three parts, each representing one continent from the medieval era. Every section is marked by clusters of sapphires and diamonds cut in rose.

Monty Python fans compare orb to “Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch”

Although the history behind the golden orbs is rich, few are familiar with it.

Hence, when it was brought out at King Charles III’s coronation, many pop culture and movie fans began comparing it to the “holy hand grenade” from the 1975 classic Monty Python and the Holy Grails. Terry Jones and John Cleese were among the stars of this film.

The 1975 film features a similar-looking accessory named the ‘holy hand grenade of Antioch.’ It is used to blow up a rabbit in the film.

Monty Python’s King Arthur, his Knights and the Killer Rabbit guard a cavern in which they arrive. The rabbit appears harmless at first, but it ends up killing one man brutally.

The holy hand grenade in the film is a “sacred relic” and the ‘Book of Armaments’ contains instructions on how to use it.

The instructions say, “First shalt thou take out the Holy Pin. Then you must count up to three. Then, you must count to three. Not more. The number that thou must count is three. Four shalt thou not count, nor either count thou two, excepting that thou then proceed to three…”

“Five is right out. Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then, lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch towards thy foe, who, being naughty in my sight, shall snuff it.”

Golden orb resembling a holy hand-grenade attracts the attention of fans

“Historical moment! King Charles III receives the Holy Hand Granade of Antioch,” one fan hilariously wrote.

“Do they know he’s holding the holy hand grenade of Antioch?” a second one questioned.

“This is one of those days on Twitter when the Holy Hand Granade of Antioch is trending and it’s all worth it,” a third fan noted laughing.

“The most historic aspect of King Charles III’s coronation is that, for the first time *EVER*, Monty Python fans are able to make Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch jokes as this thing is brought out…” a fourth person wrote.