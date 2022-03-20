Molly McCann scored the Most Brutal Kill of the Year

Get the Insider app A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

Molly McCann shouted at the camera as she won the KO award.

McCann received a performance bonus because of the brutal third-round spin elbow strike.

You can see the horrible finish here.

Molly McCann, MMA flyweight, scored the most stunning, brilliant, and beautiful knockout this year.

It all happened Saturday night at the UFC Fight Night in front of a packed atmosphere at London’s 02 Arena.

McCann is a popular British fighter and she sent her army home happy after defeating Luane Caroline by spinning elbow strikes that look better every time.

McCann was a former Cage Warriors champion and she won the contest with an obscenit 112 strikes in Round 1. She also landed 61.

McCann maintained pressure during the second but threw less, was more precise and finally got her highlight-reel stoppage at the third.

McCann made 99 of her 174 attempts to strike for a 57% accuracy rate.

But, ultimately, only one shot mattered — that spinning elbow that landed so accurate, so hard, that it wrecked Carolina’s world and left her on the canvas for approximately 10 minutes.

Carolina was still not able to regain her senses after the incident.

You can see the brutal knockout right now:

McCann’s friend, fellow fighter Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett was disbelieving at the destructive nature the elbow strike.

“She got sent to the shadow realm,”He stated, ESPN+. “That was exceptional. Oh my Jesus.”

UFC boss Dana White called McCann’s finish the “finish” “greatest female knockout you’ll ever fucking see.”

McCann’s pro MMA record has been improved to 12 wins (five knockouts, seven decision) against four losses. She is almost certain to be in the running for knockout of 2022.

Earlier in the evening, mega bantamweight prospect Jack Shore out-pointed Timor Valiev, Paul Craig submitted Nikita Krylov with a triangle choke, and Tom Aspinall appears to be emerging as one of the baddest heavyweights on the planet as he scored a first-round submission win over Alexander Volkov — his toughest opponent to date.

UFC returns March 26th with another UFC Fight Night. UFC Fight Night 205 is held at the Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio. It features Curtis Blaydes (main event) and Chris Daukaus (featured fight).