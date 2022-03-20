Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd got married this week, and her dress has a connection to her mother

Celebrity weddings are usually a glamorous affair, and Billie Lourd’s recent nuptials are no exception to that rule. While her beachside vows were romantic, she also found a sweet and personal way to customize her wedding gown and pay tribute to Carrie Fisher.

When the Star WarsThe alum and Disneyland enthusiast married Austen Rydell Saturday, March 12th. She looked amazing in a Rodarte custom Rodarte dress. She was happy to show off Photos taken on the big day on her Instagram account in multiple posts – and in one, she made sure to shout out the team that helped make her dream wedding dress a reality. Check out these stunning photos:

While the Rodarte gown itself is undeniably breathtaking on an aesthetic level, Billie Lourd’s decision to enlist Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s help to design it carried a special meaning. She shared the following: Vogue She met the designers after Carrie Fisher interviewed them in 2014. Lourd said she’s not only a fan of their work, but she felt a “strong connection”They were connected to their mother’s family.

It’s not a surprise that Billie Lourd found a special way to carry her mom with her down the aisle – she has consistently honored her throughout the years since her death in 2016. She helped keep Carrie Fisher’s Star WarsLegacy alive Standing in for her In a key Rise of Skywalker scene. And when she threw out the first pitch at the Dodger’s Star WarsShe will be sleeping at night in 2018 A Leia-esque hairstyle was worn For the occasion.

The actress also spoke out about the profound influence her mother had on her own life. She shared the following last year: The good bad life lessons She learned a lot about managing her career and raising children. And she’s already making sure that the When Harry Met Sally… alum’s impact lives on in her family – she commemorated last year’s May the Fourth by Sharing a photo her son was young His grandmother watching him in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Even though it’s been more than five years since Carrie Fisher left us, Billie Lourd has admitted that she Still unable to define the grief She is devastated by her loss. It can’t have been easy to experience such a major life moment without her mother by her side, so it’s extra heartwarming to know she was able to find some connection to her on the big day.