Models get in the mood for Halloween as they promote kinky Fashion Nova costumes

It may be more than a month still before it’s Halloween, however that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be preparing for the event already.

The best part about Halloween is its costumes. Now is the time to start looking for the perfect costume.

Fashion Nova has the perfect outfit for you if you want to be a little more daring.

You and your partner will be thrilled to discover a wide range of shockingly sexy outfits from Fashion Nova.

This week, the retailer promoted some of its outfits on its Instagram page.







(Image: FashionNova/Instagram)



First up was its Call Her Cool 3 Piece Costume Set, which is priced at £42.

Josie Mascaro, model, was seen in the sizzling superhero outfit. It features a long-sleeve mesh jumpsuit and eye mask.

It was styled with kinky knee high boots that increased the sexiness.

The post received more than 100,000 views on Instagram.







(Image: FashionNova/Instagram)







(Image: FashionNova)



One shopper exclaimed: “I’m in love with this,” as another gushed: “It’s so cute!”

However, that wasn’t the only costume that was impressing.

The brand also took to its Instagram page again to share a busty model wearing its Nurse Nancy 5 Piece Costume Set.

The set, which is also £42, comes with matching bra and panties, clear coat, gloves, a nurse headband and a stethoscope.

The model also changed into Heart Healer 4 Piece Costume Set, which was a tad more covered up.

Included with the £32 set is a mini zip-up garter dress, heart apron, armband and headband.

Fashion Nova recommends pairing the outfit with stockings, red heels, and a heart apron.

Again, shoppers were loving the costumes, as one exclaimed: “I love them.”

We wonder if they’ll be any left in stock with comments like these!

