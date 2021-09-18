Gabby Petito missing: Woman’s family beg for her boyfriends family to cooperate with the investigation

In a heart-wrenching letter published on social media, the family of Gabby Petito said they had been left unable to sleep or eat as they continued to search for their “beautiful” daughter.

Gabby Petito from New York has not been seen since August 24, when she went to Salt Lake City, Utah, with Brian Laundrie.

She made a social media blog and traveled around the United States with her fiancé before her disappearance.

returned home to North Port, Florida, on September 1, without Gabby. Gabby has never been seen or heard of.

Police named him as a person of interest in her disappearance on Wednesday.

Authorities tried to reach him and his family, but they refused to cooperate.

His parents contacted Brian Laundrie to request more details.

They wrote: “We are writing this letter to ask you to help find our beautiful daughter.

“We understand you are going through a difficult time, and your instinct to protect your son is strong. Would you mind trying to imagine yourself in our shoes?

“We haven’t been able to eat or sleep, and our lives are falling apart.

“We believe you know the location where Brian left Gabby. We ask you to share your knowledge. How could you allow us to go through this?

“As a parent, how could you put Gabby’s younger brothers and sisters through this?

They added: “Please tell Gabby where you are located if anyone in your family has any sense of decency. Let us know if you are even searching in the right spot.

“All we want is Gabby to come home. Please help us make that happen.”

Laundrie had broken his silence on Tuesday, releasing a statement through his legal team.

Through his lawyer, he said he “understands a search has been organized in Wyoming” and called the disappearance a “challenging time” for the family.

Nichole Schmidt reported Gabby as missing on Saturday. A Suffolk County Police Department investigation was initiated.

She and her partner had been sharing their trip, which began on July 2, on social media and was building up a following under the name “Nomadic Statik.”

She is described as 5ft 5in, with several tattoos, including one on her forearm reading “let it be.”