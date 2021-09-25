Model ‘thought she was going to die’ after leopard mauls face at photoshoot

A model who was mauled by a leopard during a photoshoot has revealed the horror she went through when she thought she would bleed to death.

Jessica Leidolph, 36, was left with horrific injuries after entering the big cats’ enclosure at a retirement home for animals in the city of Nebra, Germany, on August 24.

Troja, a 16 year-old leopard, suddenly lunged at Jessica Leidolph and bit her cheeks, ears, and head.

Speaking for the first time since the incident she told Bild: “He attacked me, I couldn’t look that fast. I was sitting by the tree trunk and all of a sudden I was lying on the ground.

“He bit into my cheek, ear, head, and then again and again on my head.







“I screamed, put my hands in front of my face. At some point, he let go of me for a moment so that I could roll away and get out of the cage. A little while later, the ambulance and helicopter were there.

“If the leopard had caught my carotid artery, it would have been over.

“When it happened, I thought: ‘It’s over now. I know I was very lucky that I am still alive at all’.”

Jessica lost consciousness after the attack and was airlifted into a hospital. There she was treated and left with permanent scarring.







Describing her injuries, she added: “I can’t put any weight on my left arm. The swollen half of my face feels like after a dental operation. I am plasticising with chopsticks so that I can eat properly again.”

But despite the terrifying incident, she does not want the leopard to be put down.

“I don’t want the animal to be killed, it just followed its instincts,” She appealed to authorities.

“It was unfortunate. I am glad there was no request to euthanise the animal.”

Police are currently investigating the presence of anyone else at the photoshoot as well as safety precautions taken.







A Burgenlandkreis district spokesperson revealed that keeping leopards does not require a permit in Saxony-Anhalt and said: “It is not legally limited by the state.”

Birgit Stache, 48 (who has been working as an animal trainer for more than 20 years) is being investigated along with others responsible for the animals.

Authorities are looking into taking Stache’s retirement home license.

The facility houses approximately 135 animals. It was used mainly for photoshoots and other purposes by interested companies and individuals.

