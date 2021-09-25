Andrew Neil says GB News ‘would have killed him’ if he carried on

Veteran journalist Andrew Neil shocked the nation when he announced that he was aiding the launch of GB News earlier this year, following leaving his longstanding home at the BBC.

He left the network after just a few months, having signed up for the project. It had been a difficult launch week filled with technical problems.

The chairman and primetime presenter were left speechless during one episode when it became clear that he did not have any live guests on his show. Instead, he spoke for one hour.

Andrew, 72 years old, stated in a new interview that if he would have stayed with GB News it would have been the time period that cost his life. He was previously on the IRA/Jihadi hitlist.







(Image: Alex Chailan/GB News/PA Wire)



Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Scottish-born journalist said that despite his contract that was worth £4 million, there is no amount of money that could have made him stay.

“It was a big decision but I frankly couldn’t care if it was £40million, this would have killed me if I’d carried on,” He told the publication.

The broadcaster said that his time at the network was the “worst eight months” of his career that has spanned over four decades since starting as a sports correspondent at the Paisley Daily Express.







(Image: GB NEWS)



Andrew claims that he took his concerns to big wigs at GB News but they were suddenly pushed aside, with no further action being taken.

He said: “Every time I raised red flags with the board they were polite, they listened but they always sided with the chief executive [Angelos Frangopoulos, former Sky News Australia boss].

“I was in a minority of one, I felt like the Lone Ranger on so many things without even Tonto to keep me company.”







(Image: Getty Images Europe)



However, GB News has since issued a statement counteracting the claims made by Mr Neil – speaking to the Mail, a spokesperson said: “At no point did Andrew raise concerns of the editorial direction of GB News moving to the right.

“As with all companies, decision-making rests with the board, and GB News is no different.

“As a member of the board, Andrew had the same rights and abilities to raise concerns, and he was privy to all decisions.”

After Andrew was made a guest commentator for GB News earlier this week, he furiously attacked social media, claiming he could not be happier that he had been relieved from all his contractual obligations.

HE penned: “After weeks of talks with @GBNEWS, resulting in exit settlement, the channel then broke it by briefing Mail on Sunday with load of smears/lies then unilaterally cancelling exit deal.

“Leaving me free to do, say whatever I want + never be on GBNews. Could not be happier.”

Central Recorder has approached GB News for further comment.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the globe from the Central Recorder, sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.