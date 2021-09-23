Mistakes You Didn’t Know You Were Making With Medication

Mistakes You Didn't Know You Were Making With Medication
By Brandon Pitt
In
HealthPublic Health

Mistakes You Didn't Know You Were Making With Medication

Many people take their medication with food in an effort to cushion the impact on the stomach. Some medications should be taken with food, but some foods can react with medication in unexpected ways.

Of course, taking most medication with alcohol is generally not advised, but drinking alcohol while taking any SSRIs used to treat depression, antibiotics like metronidazole, or common pain medication like Tylenol (or anything containing acetaminophen) can cause dangerous side effects like severe vomiting, liver toxicity, and gastrointestinal bleeding (per Everyday Health).

You might also be interested in other food and medication combinations. For example, combining statin medication and grapefruit can pose a risk. “Grapefruit contains a compound that inhibits a common drug-metabolizing enzyme called CYP3A4,” Aaron Emmel is a clinical pharmacist and spoke to Everyday Health. “Drinking a lot of the juice or eating the fruit inhibits this enzyme, and the drug accumulates in your system, which can be dangerous.” If you take warfarin for blood thinners, it is important to avoid kale and any other food high in vitamin K. This can cause the drug’s effects to be negated.

Latest News

Previous articleRachael Ray says her NYC apartment flooded, a year after house fire
Next articleNazi death squad member, 97, whose unit killed ‘two million’ dies ‘surrounded by loved ones’ without facing justice

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder