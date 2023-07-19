Miranda Lambert ‘scolding’ Adela Calin highlights rising concert etiquette issues

Adela Calin has vowed to boycott all upcoming Miranda Lambert concerts after being scolded by the Gunpowder & Lead singer midway through her performance.

Concert etiquette remains a pressing issue as more music artists take a stand against rowdy fans in the crowd. But Miranda Lambert took things one step further, halting her Las Vegas show on Sunday (July 16) to scold audience members who were busy taking selfies.

Miranda Lambert stops show to scold fans taking selfies

Midway through her Sunday night gig, country superstar Miranda Lambert paused to call out six audience members, including Adela Calin, who were posing for a selfie together.

The audience members were attempting to take a selfie with Lambert in the background, reportedly blocking the view of other fans trying to watch the concert.

Lambert found the selfie-taking distracting during her performance, leading her to pause singing to ask the six audience members to stop.

Watch Miranda Lambert scold Adela Calin and other audience members

Netizens caught wind of this show-stopping interaction after it was shared to TikTok on Monday, July 17.

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song,” Lambert can be heard saying in the video. “It’s p***ing me off a little bit.” The crowd cheers, and Lambert resumes singing her ballad, Tin Man.

The interaction was captured by another member of the audience and has received over two million views on TikTok since it was posted.

What did Adela Calin say about the concert?

Adela Calin was one of the six individuals scolded by Miranda Lambert mid-performance. Calin, a Las Vegas-based influencer, made light of the interaction sharing her snaps to Instagram.

“These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies,” Calin captioned the post.

In the two days since the concert, Adela Calin’s Instagram following has risen by 2,000. She now has over 19,000 followers on the platform and counting.

Calin has spoken to defend her and her friends’ right to take pictures at the concert. “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place. I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture,” Calin reportedly said. She has vowed to never attend another Miranda Lambert concert in light of the recent negative interaction.

They claimed it only lasted around “30 seconds” but “We just couldn’t get one good picture.” Calin continued to explain that they “were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater.”

Miranda Lambert fans have since leapt to the singer’s defense and right to stop the performance.