Jenna Ortega’s Insidious 2 scene that shaped her career as a horror actress

As the fifth instalment of the Insidious franchise picks up with the Lambert family right where we left off a decade ago, we revisit Jenna Ortega’s scene in the 2nd film.

Jenna Ortega, now a certified Scream Queen, continues to play roles in the horror genre. Thanks to breakout performances in the Scream franchise, as well as taking on the iconic titular role in Tim Burton’s Wednesday, at just 20 years old, Ortega has established herself among the likes of Neve Campbell, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Sarah Michelle Geller. This is not surprising, since one of Ortega’s earliest films was Insidious 2

Jenna Ortega was Annie in Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013). Annie is introduced at the very end of Insidious: chapter 2 (2013), in a short end scene. For anyone who hasn’t seen the film, some spoilers are to be discussed throughout the piece.

This was only the second movie credit of Ortega’s. The first movie she landed a role in was Iron Man 3 (2013), playing the Vice President’s Daughter. Ortega was previously seen in Rob, CSI: NY and other episodes.

Jenna Ortega’s big break arrived in 2016 when she was cast as Harley Diaz, the lead in Disney Channel’s Stuck In The Middle. She would make her turn back to the horror-leaning genres three years later, starring in Netflix’s You.

Watch Jenna Ortega’s scene in Insidious 2

Ortega plays a girl named Annie at the end of Insidious Chapter 2. Annie is introduced, who has the ability to see Elise’s spirit from The Further.

Ortega was only 10 when the film premiered.

You can watch Jenna Ortega’s performance in the second Insidious movie below:

When can we expect Jenna’s return in The Red Door?

Some fans were wondering if Jenna Ortega, who played Annie in the previous storyline, would return.

While she doesn’t feature in the latest film, some are hoping the Wednesday star could be brought back in future projects.

“I think I need one last Insidious movie about Chapter 2’s character ‘Allison’ story, and Jenna Ortega to Reprise her role as ‘Annie’ as lead character,” one Twitter user Written by. “[Insidious screenwriter] Leigh Whannell needs to think about it.”

“Jenna Ortega for the next Insidious movie! She was near the end of Part 2. I’d watch a sequel with her in it,” another Twitter.

The Red Door will be in cinemas starting July 7, 2023