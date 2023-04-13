Millions of Snapchat users face shock monthly bill for ‘usually free’ perk – and it’s been highly anticipated for years

SNAPCHAT has hundreds of millions of users but those who access it via Android are currently missing out on a common feature.

However, that could be set to change as long as they’re willing to pay for it.

1 You can only officially get Snapchat dark mode on iPhones Credit: Getty

According to a developer and Snapchat fan, the Android app could be about to get dark mode.

Mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi recently tweeted: “#Snapchat keeps working on the dark mode for #Android.

“It will be a feature for Snapchat+ subscribers.”

He then shared a screenshot that is reportedly evidence of progress that Snapchat is working on Android dark mode.

The screenshot shows a new option within Snapchat settings that says the screen can stay “Always Dark.”

It’s unclear whether Snapchat will bring out this feature for Android and we have reached out to the company for comment.

Snapchat+ costs users $3.99 per month.

The paid tier gives you more customization options and increased visibility on the platform.

Not everyone seems to like the idea of paying for dark mode though.

One person tweeted: “They really making us pay for it what.

“whats next, i’m forced to pay for discord nitro or else i’m stuck with light mode?”

Another added: “Took them more than 2 years to make the dark mode! and it’s not officially out.”

Another said: “What a joke. Won’t catch me paying when it’s free on iOS.”

How do I get dark mode on Snapchat for iOS?

Dark mode is a popular trend on apps because it’s easier on the eyes in the dark.

Dark mode on Snapchat is available for iPhone users only.

First of all, you need to go to your profile by clicking your photo in the top-left corner.

Next, you need to select settings by tapping the gear icon.

Scroll down until you find App Appearance under the “My Account” section.

There are three options, Match System, Always Light, and Always Dark.

By tapping Always Light, you set up the light feature on Snapchat permanently while with Always Dark you will get the dark mode.

By choosing Match System, your Snapchat app will be in sync with your iPhone system settings.

This means, if you have dark mode activated on your phone, it will be activated in Snapchat as well.

If you turn the feature off for your iPhone, the dark mode will also be switched off from Snapchat.

How to enable dark mode in Snapchat for Android

Android has been testing dark mode but it hasn’t been released to the public yet.

However, there is an alternative you can try that can allow Snapchat to run in dark mode on certain devices.

First, you need to go to your Settings and select Accessibility.

Next, you have to go to the “color and motion” section.

Choose dark mode which will activate the black theme across all of Android.

Then you have to return to Settings and scroll all the way to the bottom until you find About Phone.

Choose Software Information, then tap the Build Number several times.

You have now activated the Developer mode.

Next, go to Settings and choose the new Developer Options, where you’ll find a Force Dark Mode panel.