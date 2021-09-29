Milley, Austin Testify to a House Panel on Afghanistan

The Biden administration’s top military officials are set on Wednesday to face more questions from lawmakers about the chaotic end of the war in Afghanistan, a day after a heated hearing in the Senate in which they acknowledged that their advice to President Biden not to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan had gone unheeded.

Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will testify before the House Armed Services Committee, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of the military’s Central Command. They are expected to face similar questions about the discussions they had with the president ahead of a chaotic evacuation last month in which 13 U.S. service members died in a suicide bombing and 10 Afghan civilians were killed in an American drone strike.

During an at times acrimonious Senate hearing on Tuesday, General Milley said that military leaders had given their advice to Mr. Biden in the lead-up to the president’s April decision to withdraw. Those views, the general said, had not changed since November, when he had recommended that Mr. Trump keep American troops in Afghanistan.

But, the general added, “Decision makers are not required, in any manner, shape or form, to follow that advice.”